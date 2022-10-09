After Gautam's Resignation, BJP And Congress Demand Removal Of Delhi Ministers Sisodia And Jain

The BJP on Sunday claimed that AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's "fear of losses" in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections led to Delhi Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam's resignation and demanded the removal of Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain over corruption allegations.

The Delhi unit of Congress also demanded to know when Sisodia and Jain will be sacked from the Kejriwal cabinet.

The parties were reacting after Gautam on Sunday resigned from his post, amid a controversy over his presence at a religious conversion event where Hindu deities were allegedly denounced. The BJP had attacked him, Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party, calling them ''anti-Hindu", after a video went viral that showed Gautam attending the event on October 5.

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said that Gautam had resigned due to pressure from the BJP. He said that resignation was not enough and legal action should also be taken against him and he should be expelled from the party for condemning Hindu gods and goddesses.

"Apart from this, resignations should also be taken from the Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain involved in corruption," he said He accused Kejriwal and his ministers of not hesitating from condemning Hindu gods and goddesses for their political ambitions. "Gautam's resignation does not mean that there has been any change in Kejriwal's ideology, but it is because Kejriwal fears losses in the Gujarat and Himachal elections. That is why he has taken the resignation from Gautam," he said. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari called for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's resignation, calling him the 'mastermind' behind the episode.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said that the anti-Hindu face of Kejriwal had been exposed in front of the people of Gujarat, which is why he asked Gautam to resign.

"Neither is he repentant about his anti-Hindu ideology nor did he apologise for hurting religious sentiments," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra demanded that Gautam be ousted from the party.

"The person who abused Lord Ram and Lord Krishna hasn't been ousted from the Aam Aadmi Party.

"It is clear that Lord Ram and Lord Krishna were abused with the approval of Kejriwal and the resignation is just a sham. If you are not in agreement with Gautam, oust him from the party @ArvindKejriwal," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) dubbed Gautam's resignation as a “sham” and said Hindu society has understood that the AAP is not a political party but a “big deception”.

“Resignation of anti-Hindu minister is just a sham. Hindu society has understood that the Aam Aadmi Party is not a party but a big deception,” VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal said in a tweet in Hindi.

Anil Kumar, Delhi Congress President, echoed similar views as Bidhuri. "There are several other corrupt ministers in Arvind Kejriwal's cabinet including Sisodia. "The question is, when will Kejriwal take action against his corrupt ministers? When will he sack Manish Sisodia? There are serious allegations against several other MLAs too," he said. Accusing Kejriwal of also being involved in corruption, Kumar said that he talks about corruption-free governance but does not sack his ministers involved in such illegal practices. "Ministers like Manish Sisodia are still surviving in Kejriwal's cabinet to help him loot the people of Delhi," he added. Gautam on Sunday said he attended the event in his personal capacity and accused the BJP of doing dirty politics over the issue.