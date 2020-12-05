After GHMC Poll Result, BJP's BL Santhosh Declares Arrival Of Saffron Party In Telangana

As the BJP won 48 wards in the high-octane Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Elections, National General Secretary of the party BL Santhosh has accused the TRS of using 'corrupt money' and 'power'. In a tweet on Saturday, he said that BJP is only 48 seats away from the win and added that this makes the result of GHMC elections 'sweeter'. The BJP National General Secretary declared that the saffron party has arrived in Telangana.

Inspite of the brute usage of corrupt money, absolute abuse of power by @trspartyonline , @BJP4Telangana is only 8456 votes less in #GHMC elections . That makes 48 seat win more sweeter . We have arrived . Congratulations @bandisanjay_bjp @kishanreddybjp — B L Santhosh (@blsanthosh) December 5, 2020

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah thanked the people of Telangana for reposting faith in PM Modi's leadership and congratulated BJP President JP Nadda, BJP's Telangana Chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar, and BJP workers. UP CM Yogi Adityanath also extended his wishes to the state leadership and sparked speculation of the name change of Hyderabad to "Bhagyanagar".

Hyderabad Municipal Elections Corporation

On Friday, the 2020 Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation election results threw up a big surprise with BJP managing to prevent the ruling TRS from securing a majority. While the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led party emerged as the single-largest party by winning 55 seats, a significant climbdown from winning 99 wards in the 2016 GHMC polls. In contrast, BJP won 48 wards, which is 12 times the number of divisions it bagged in the previous election.

Most importantly, the highlight of this election was that BJP surpassed AIMIM's tally to become the second-largest party in the GHMC. AIMIM retained all the 44 seats which it won in the 2016 election with a superior strike rate. On the other hand, the electoral woes for Congress continued after its candidates secured a victory from only two wards, the same as last time.

Meanwhile, the result for the Neredmet ward has been withheld owing to an order of the Telangana High Court order. In this ward, the TRS candidate is reportedly leading by 505 votes. In this election, TRS contested in all 150 wards, BJP in 149, Congress in 146, TDP in 106 and AIMIM in 51. As no party has secured a clear majority in the GHMC, there is speculation about TRS seeking AIMIM's support. However, both TRS working president KT Rama Rao and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi refused to comment on this possibility.

