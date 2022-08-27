After Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma Likely Next In Line To Quit Congress: Sources

After veteran politician Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma is likely to be the next high-profile leader from the G-23 group to quit Congress. Sharma, who has been a vocal critic of the party in recent days, expressed sympathy for Azad after he resigned from the primary membership of Congress in a five-page explosive letter on Friday.

Talking to media persons on his way to Delhi last night, Sharma said, "You can't understand the pain of Azad ji." He had earlier expressed shock at Azad's resignation, stating that the situation was completely avoidable. "This is a serious development and will cause pain to all Congressmen. We expected serious introspection but unfortunately, the process was reversed," he rued.

Sharma, the sulking Congress Working Committee member and comrade-in-arms of Azad since the evolution of G-23, is said to have cut short his tour of Himachal Pradesh and returned to Delhi late Friday night. He is speculated to meet Azad today, before a CWC meeting to finalise the schedule for the Congress presidential election.

Anand Sharma quits Himachal Congress Steering Panel

Anand Sharma had resigned as the chairperson of the Steering Committee of Himachal Pradesh Congress last week, stating that his "self-respect is non-negotiable." The development came days after Azad declined to chair the party's campaign committee in Jammu and Kashmir citing non-consultation. Sharma too alleged that he was not consulted by the leadership despite him heading a panel.

On Wednesday, the former Union Minister advocated for the requirement of internal changes in Congress. He also stressed the need for the party to avoid factionalism for ensuring the revival of the party.

"Congress cannot revive by having 'A' group or 'B' group. Congress collectively has to revive. All of us belong to Congress first. What is important is Congress remains strong- its ideology and philosophy," he had said.

Both Anand Sharma and Ghulam Nabi Azad were part of the group of 23 leaders who had shot an open letter to Sonia Gandhi in 2020 demanding organisational restructuring and a change in leadership. The G23 group lost its tallest leader with Azad's exit on Friday. Another prime mover of the G23 was Kapil Sibal, who also resigned from the party in May this year.