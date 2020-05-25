After Gowda Skips Quarantine, Health Ministry Issues Backdated SOP Exempting Ministers

Hours after Union Minister Sadananda Gowda skipped the institutional quarantine after travelling to Bengaluru on a flight, the Karnataka Health Ministry has issued a backdated addendum to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued earlier exempting ministers from quarantine. The former Karnataka Chief Minister had skipped the mandatory quarantine citing his position of responsibility. The SOP released earlier did not mention any exemptions for ministers or officers to the mandatory institutional quarantine to people travelling through domestic flights which resumed operations on Monday.

The addendum which has been dated May 23 reads: "The ministers of Union Government or State Government or Officers on their official duty who are travelling across states will be exempted from requirements of quarantine as has been done for health professionals and others in para 4 (e)."

The addendum also exempts persons obtaining a valid 'COVID negative' certificate from the ICMR, not more than two days old from the date of journey are exempted from the institutional quarantine. Such a person will instead be asked to go for 14 days of home quarantine. The addendum also allows airlines crew on official duty to be exempted from the quarantine.

'There are certain exemptions'

Earlier in the day, after travelling from Delhi to Bengaluru, Union Minister for Chemicals & Fertilizers and former Karnataka CM Sadananda Gowda said, "Practically, the guidelines are applicable to each and every citizen of the country, but there are certain exemption clauses. There are certain people who are exempted from quarantine when they hold certain responsible positions."

Citing the example of doctors and nurses, he asked if doctors and nurses are not allowed to enter hospitals, will it be possible to reduce COVID-19 spread? "If the supply of medicines is not properly done, what can doctors do for patients, if supply and other things are not properly done by the government, is it not the failure of the government? So I am a minister heading that ministry and I should see that there should be an efficient supply of medicines," Gowda said.

He added that he could have come by a chartered flight from Delhi, but he chose not to because he is a minister and he has also installed the Aarogya Setu app. Gowda will also attend a meeting with Karnataka ministers regarding the supply of medicines in the state. He informed that there were 11 people in the flight along with him.