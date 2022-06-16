After Grabbing Police By Collar, Renuka Chowdhury Tweets On 'brutality' Against Congress

Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury, who was seen grabbing a police officer by the collar in a shocking video, has now flagged concern over the 'police brutality' against Congress workers. Taking to Twitter, she shared a five-second clip – where police can be seen lathi-charging at protestors – saying, "this is the police brutality and use of force on congress activists, regional and national media does not talk about it. (sic)"

This is the police brutality and use of force on congress activists, regional and national media does not talk about it. @RahulGandhi @priyankagandhi @INCIndia pic.twitter.com/iwtIW7NFqy — Renuka Chowdhury (@RenukaCCongress) June 16, 2022

Ironically, Chowdhury herself was caught assaulting a Hyderabad police personnel and grabbing the collar of the on-duty officer. The former Member of Parliament held the cop's collar in a vice-like grip when the police tried to stop her from heading towards Raj Bhavan in Telangana. She was a part of protests over the summons issued to Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) pertaining to the National Herald case, in which the Wayanad MP is to be summoned for a fourth time on Friday.

The shocking incident of high-handedness took place in Hyderabad during the "Gherao Raj Bhavan" protest called by Congress. Chowdhury, who was also participating in the protest, was obstructed by the Hyderabad police when she tried marching toward the Governor's office. At that point, the former Union Minister grabbed the collar of the on-duty sub-inspector in an intimidatory style, following which she was taken away by the female police personnel after much jostling.

Watch -https://t.co/C6WpHwNC4X pic.twitter.com/oFmnEBSsox — Republic (@republic) June 16, 2022

A day after unleashing ruckus onto the streets of the national capital, Congress' pan-India 'Gherao Raj Bhavan' protests also turned violent with several incidents of scuffling between Congress workers and police being reported from many parts of the country.

"Congress assaulted a cop from Assam yesterday. Today Gandhi loyalist Renuka Chowdhary grabs a cop by the collar. This is not Satyagraha but a Hatya GRAHA of Gandhi JI’s philosophy to protect the first family of corruption!" Bhartiya Janata Party's (BJP) Shehzad Poonawalla exclaimed on Thursday.

Will Congress sack her? Sheikh Hussain & now this! pic.twitter.com/DrLlrmaFAB — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) June 16, 2022

Rahul Gandhi blames late Motilal Vohra during ED interrogation

Meanwhile, in a stunning twist to the National Herald case, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi told the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday that former Congress treasurer Motilal Vora was responsible for all the transactions between Young Indian and Associated Journals Ltd (AJL), as per ED sources. Attempting to shift the blame on the deceased party member, Rahul Gandhi claimed that Vora was responsible for all the transactions pertaining to Young Indian's acquisition of AJL's assets worth hundreds of crores from Congress.

Gandhi has been summoned again in the National Herald case for the fourth time on Friday, June 17. The questioning of the senior Congress leaders and the Gandhis is a part of the ED's investigation to understand the shareholding pattern, financial transactions, and role of the promoters of Young Indian and AJL (Associated Journal Limited).