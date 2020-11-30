After Hailing PM Modi's Vaccine Yatra, Congress' Anand Sharma 'regrets Error'; Posts Again

After putting out a tweet which was seen by many as praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajya Sabha Congress MP Anand Sharma issued a clarification and amended his tweet on Sunday. Sharma said he regrets the error in his earlier tweets "where the lines got misplaced, resulting in some avoidable confusion". His remarks came a day after Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala's sharp attack at Prime Minister Modi over his visit to vaccine facilities amid farmers' protests.

'Regretting the error in our earlier tweet'

"Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi visit to Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech and Zydus Cadila was a recognition of Indian scientists and their work to produce the vaccine for COVID-19. This is acknowledging and respecting the institutions that India has built over decades that have the expertise and potential making India world's largest vaccine manufacturer," Sharma said, according to the revised content of the tweet posted by him.

"Urging PM to ensure that an efficient and equitable platform is functional as the vaccine arrives. This alone will lift the morale of frontline COVID warriors and reassure the nation," he said.

Regretting the error in our earlier tweet where the lines got misplaced, resulting in some avoidable confusion. The original tweet reads as follows. pic.twitter.com/hrhD2me519 — Anand Sharma (@AnandSharmaINC) November 29, 2020

According to PTI, Sharma's tweets read: "Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi visit to Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech and Zydus Cadila was a recognition of Indian scientists and their work to produce the vaccine for COVID-19 That alone will lift the morale of frontline warriors and reassure the nation (sic)."

"Also respecting the institutions that India has built over decades that have expertise and potential, making India world's largest vaccine manufacturer. Urging PM to ensure that an efficient and equitable platform is functional as the vaccine arrives (sic)."

Prime Minister Modi on Saturday visited Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune to review the development and manufacturing process of coronavirus vaccines at facilities in these cities. He visited the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad and Serum Institute of India in Pune.

READ | PM Modi to interact with 3 teams involved in COVID-19 vaccine development on Monday

READ | Home Min constitutes high-level committee to deliberate with farmers, promises swift talks

Hitting out at PM Modi, Surjewala accused him of getting pictures clicked in corporate offices while farmers are protesting on roads of Delhi. "Wish the PM talks to farmers on the road instead of flying in the aircraft," he had said in a tweet. "Coronavirus vaccine will be developed by scientists, farmers will feed the country and Modi Ji and BJPites will handle television," Surjewala had said.

Interestingly, Sharma was one of the 23 Congress leaders who had written a letter to Congress President in August asking for elections to be held at every level in the party. The letter was seen as an act of rebellion and didn’t go down well with the party’s top brass.

READ | Farmers' unions reject Centre's 'early talks' offer, to block 5 entry points to Delhi

READ | Amit Shah assures BJP's win in Telangana: 'In next election, BJP will form Govt'