After Hijab, Halal Row Erupts In Karnataka; BJP's CT Ravi Equates It To 'economic Jihad'

After the Hijab row, a controversy over 'halal' meat broke out in Karnataka with several right-wing groups, including the ruling BJP equating it to 'economic jihad'. Issuing an appeal to Hindus ahead of Ugadi, BJP national general secretary CT Ravi on Tuesday asked the community to shun Halal meat and buy it from Hindu shops instead.

“Halal is an economic jihad. It has been put in place so that Muslims don’t do business with others, which has been forced upon them,” Ravi, the BJP legislator from Chikmagalur, said in Bengaluru, as per PTI. “How they (Muslims) feel that halal has to be imposed, the same way it is not wrong for others (right-wing groups) to say not to use it,” he added.

The BJP leader added that the Halal meat offered to ‘their God’ is dear to Muslims, but for Hindus, it is somebody’s leftover. "Halal has been designed in a planned way so that the products should be purchased only from Muslims and not others," he alleged, questioning why Hindus should insist on buying meat from Muslim shops when they refuse to buy meat from Hindus.

In the run-up to Ugadi, several right-wing groups, including the Bajrang Dal, have stuck posters on shops persuading small traders to buy meat from Hindu shops. The poster reads 'Halal meat is injurious to health'. A section of non-vegetarian Hindus offer meat to God to celebrate the New Year.

Opp'n raises objection

Meanwhile, the Congress party has reacted strongly to the Halal controversy, accusing the ruling BJP of creating a 'rift' between communities. "It is one's individual choice to eat halal or not. What does even economic jihad even mean? This is to create friction between communities. I am coming to the legislature, is it a legislature jihad? If Muslim youngsters go to school, is it educational jihad? Thousands are in the army, what jihad is that?", asked Congress MLA Rizwan Arshad.

Former Congress leader and senior politician from Karnataka CM Ibrahim also weighed in on the matter saying, "Karnataka is a great state. All this will not work here. CT Ravi does not know what is jihad. After hijab and halal, let's see what they do next."

Meanwhile, reacting to the open letter written by several individuals on the Halal boycott row, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that he will go through the letter and take appropriate actions. "As far as my government is concerned. We are not right-wing or left-wing. Only growth wing," said CM Bommai.

