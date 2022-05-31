After Hindu Teacher's Murder, J&K Govt Seeks Details Of Jammu People Working In Kashmir

Hours after the brutal killing of a Hindu woman teacher, the Jammu and Kashmir government has sought details of all migrant employees (other than PM package) of the Jammu region working in the Kashmir region. All Deputy Commissioners of Kashmir have been asked to submit details to the government today.

In a letter addressed to deputy commissioners, the government asked, "Kindly furnish the information in respect of Jammu division based & migrant employees appointed in Kashmir division under various categories other than PM Package to this office today positively through return fax/email divcomkplg@gmail.com."

Terrorists gun down Hindu teacher in J&K's Kulgam

A Hindu teacher from Jammu was shot dead by terrorists in the Kulgam district on Tuesday, evoking widespread condemnation. Rajni Bala, who belonged to the Samba district was posted at a government school in Kulgam's Gopalpara.

According to police, Bala was injured in the attack and was taken to a district hospital, where she was declared dead. The area has been cordoned off and a manhunt has been launched to nab the assailants.

"Those involved in this gruesome terror crime will be soon identified and neutralised," a police spokesperson said.

The woman's killing evoked widespread condemnation in the Valley. National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, BJP spokesman Altaf Thakur, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and others have condemned the targeted killing.

Notably, in May, Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat was shot dead and Rajni Bala's murder is the seventh targeted killing in Kashmir this month. Three victims were off-duty policemen and four were civilians.