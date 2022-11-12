Jitendra Awhad Sent To 14-day Judicial Custody After Hooliganism; Granted Bail

NCP leader Jitendra Awhad, who was arrested on Friday for assaulting moviegoers, was sent to 14-day judicial custody on Saturday. However, he was granted bail later in the day. A rigorous campaign by Republic Media Network against Awhad and his supporters after they recently stalled the screening of the Marathi movie Har Har Mahadev and physically assaulted a cinemagoer created a significant impact, which led to his arrest.

On Friday, Awadh was arrested after being called by the Senior Police Inspector of Vartaknagar Police Station to record his statement. His atrocious behaviour created a major outrage across the country. Several politicians across parties welcomed his arrest.

However, NCP workers staged a protest outside the Vartak Nagar police station in Thane over Awhad's arrest. The Thane police filed a case under sections of the IPC and the Maharashtra Police Act pertaining to unlawful assembly, rioting, and causing hurt. On the other hand, in a bizarre attempt to question Awhad's arrest, NCP's Supriya Sule said that there was a lot of pressure on the Mumbai police from the 'top' to arrest Awhad. In a press conference, Sule said, "Maharashtra police is the finest in the country. We are proud of our police, but they said there was a lot of pressure from the top, to arrest Jitendra Awhad."

Jitendra Awhad & goons assault moviegoers

On Monday, former Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) minister, Jitendra Awhad allegedly led activists to stall the night screening of the movie at a multiplex in Thane on Monday. The screening of the Har Har Mahadev movie was not only stopped but his supporters also thrashed the audience.

In the viral clip, the NCP leader was seen doing some damage control. He allegedly tried to offer some money to the victims. "I won't take it", the person whose shirt was torn-off told Awhad. "It's not about the movie. I came to watch the movie after two years," the victim added. But before he could speak further, the ex-cabinet minister told him to 'be silent' by putting a finger on his lips.