After Jagadanand Singh, Tej Pratap Attacks Tejashwi, Says 'he Left The People To Struggle'

Exposing the cracks within the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Yadav family, Tej Pratap on Saturday accused Tejashwi of 'abandoning' the people of Bihar at a time when the floods have ravaged different parts of the state. The statement comes in reference to Tejashwi's trip to Delhi to meet father Lalu Prasad and apprise him of the ongoing tussle within the RJD involving the party chief of Bihar Jagadanand Singh decision's to sack Aakash Yadav, a close aid of Tej Pratap.

On Friday, there was a meeting between Tejashwi and Tej Pratap, of which the latter walked out, claiming that they were interrupted by party leader Sanjay Yadav.

"Tejashwi Yadav left the people of Bihar to struggle in the flood and went to Delhi. He was brainwashed by his advisor Sanjay Yadav on whose advice Tejashwi is working. Sanjay Yadav who hails from Haryana is constructing a mall in Delhi. Every member and leader of RJD knows about him," Tej Pratap said.

Referring to Sanjay Yadav as Duryodhan, and himself as Lord Krishna, he added, "People also know how Duryodhan was killed. It was Krishna who gave tips to attack the thighs of Duryodhan."

Meanwhile, referring to his brother's behaviour, Tejashwi had stated that Tej Pratap should be a 'little more disciplined'. "No matter what, indiscipline is not okay. Indiscipline within the party causes trouble. Tej Pratap" Tejashwi had said.

Tej Pratap calls Jagadanand 'Shishupal'

Addressing the media on Saturday, Tej Pratap once again called himself Krishna, and referred to Jagadanand as Shishupal. "Just like Krishna was abused by Shishupal in the Mahabharata, similarly I am a victim of Jagadanand's abusive words," he said.

Just a day before, Jagadanand Singh had said that he was 'unaware' that the elder son of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi were upset with him. Pointing out that Tej Pratap might be having a misunderstanding, the RJD Bihar chief added, "He wants to make a small thing into a big matter."

"Who is Tej Pratap? I am not accountable to Tej Pratap. I am accountable to Lalu Prasad, he is my president. Among 75 party members, he (Tej Pratap) is one of them. Does he have any other post at the party?" RJD Bihar chief Jagadanand Singh added.

Jagadanand Singh nominated Gagan Kumar as president of RJD in Chhatra, replacing Aakash Yadav, a close aide of Tej Pratap. This development reportedly took place after Singh held a meeting with Tejashwi Yadav at his residence.