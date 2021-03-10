After Joining BJP, Mithun Chakraborty Gets Y+ VIP Security Cover To Campaign In WB

Days after his induction into the BJP, the Centre accorded Y+ VIP security cover to veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty on Wednesday. As per sources, the decision has been taken in the light of the recent attacks against BJP's workers and political leaders such as BJP National President JP Nadda and others in West Bengal in the run-up to the assembly elections.

The security of the 70-year-old actor-turned-politician will now be covered by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) that has a dedicated wing for this task, called the special security group (SSG). "Armed CISF commandos will accompany him during poll campaign in West Bengal," a senior officer said. Y category has a security cover of 11 personnel- including 1 or 2 Commando and Police Personnel.

Mithun Chakraborty joins BJP

Mithun Chakraborty's induction into the BJP had sent ripples across the political spectrum after he issued a direct threat to the Opposition saying that he would finish his critics in 'one bite' like a 'Cobra.' Addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mega rally at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata, he gave a new twist to his own movie dialogue saying, "I am not 'Jol Dhora', I am not 'Bele Bora', I am a pure cobra. You will be finished in one bite. Now, remember the new slogan -- Ek chhobole chhobi."

Openly accepting his tumultuous political history and his brief stint with the Naxal movement as a young boy, he said that it had been his long-standing dream to work for the upliftment of the poor people and Bengal.

"I had always dreamt that I will achieve something in life, but never thought that being a person who was born in a very small place would one day share the stage with the Prime Minister of the biggest democracy in the world," he said.

On being asked by Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami whether he was ready to accept the challenge of being the Chief Ministerial face of BJP in West Bengal, Mithun was cryptic, being cautious with the answer. "Oh my god. I think you should ask this question to honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union HM Amit Shah, or Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh. I cannot break the party's protocols," he said on Republic Bangla.

West Bengal elections will be held in 8 phases from March 27 to April 29, with the counting of votes on May 2.

(Image credit- PTI)