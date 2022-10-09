After Kapil Sibal Mounts Attack On EC Amid Row Over Shiv Sena Symbol, BJP Hits Back

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has hit out at Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal over the latter's remark wherein he accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of doing the "bidding business" of the Central government. Notably, Sibal's attack on the poll body came after the ECI on Saturday froze the Shiv Sena symbol-- 'Bow & Arrow' for Shinde and Uddhav factions.

Speaking to Republic over Kapil Sibal's remark, BJP leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta said, "People like Kapil Sibal who have been in politics for a long time, should not speak like this on constitutional institutes. The Election Commission must have taken this decision after hearing both parties."

On the row over the 'Bow & Arrow' symbol, Kavinder Gupta said, "Sometimes such decisions can lead to the big ruckus. That’s why I think EC has heard both parties and then took the decision." The BJP leader slammed senior advocate Kapil Sibal for calling the EC of doing the bidding business of the government and said, "To call them (Constitutional institutes) government organisations is not right."

Kapil Sibal mounts attack on EC

Stoking a row on Sunday, Sibal targetted EC saying that freezing the election symbol of the Sena amounts to 'freezing' democracy. In a series of tweets, Sibal said, "Behind the scenes is the Government’s submission, upfront they call it the Election Commission. Shame on Institutions who do the Government’s bidding!"

Shame on Institutions who do the Government’s bidding ! — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) October 9, 2022

He also said, "The 'bow and arrow' belongs to the real Shiv Sena led by Uddhav. The “defectors platter” for serving the BJP belongs to Shinde’s faction".

The "bow and arrow" belongs to the real Shiv Sena led by Udhav



The "Defectors Platter" for serving the BJP belongs to Shinde's faction — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) October 9, 2022

The EC's interim order

On July 19, Eknath Shinde filed a plea before the EC to declare the group led by him as Shiv Sena and also allot the 'Bow and Arrow' symbol to it. In subsequent communications, his camp submitted the affidavits of 12 out of 19 MPs, 40 out of 55 MLAs, 11 state chiefs, 144 Padaadhikaris and 1,51,483 primary members to show its strength. In wake of the by-election to the Andheri Assembly seat on November 3, it urged the EC to urgently dispose of the plea.

On Saturday, EC passed an interim order saying that, in the upcoming Andheri East by-polls, neither of the two groups shall be permitted to use the symbol 'Bow & Arrow', reserved for 'Shiv Sena'.

"Both groups shall also be allotted such different symbols as they may choose from the list of free symbols notified by the Election Commission for the purposes of the current bye-elections. Accordingly, both groups are hereby directed to furnish, latest by 1 pm on 10th October," read the EC order.