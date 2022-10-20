After Karnal Mayor At Rapist Ram Rahim's Event, Tape Of BJP MLA Taking Blessings Emerges

After Haryana's Karnal Mayor and her deputy were seen attending rape and murder convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s Satsang event, a fresh tape of another BJP leader taking blessings from the Dera Sach Sauda (DSS) chief has emerged.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and MLA from Haryana's Nalwa-- Ranbir Singh Gangwa was seen attending Gurmeet Ram Rahim's virtual event where the saffron party leader reportedly took the blessing from Ram Rahim. During the event, Ranbir Gangwa said that he would arrange a big venue with more capacity of people so that everyone should pay respect to Gurmeet Ram Rahim. The Nalwa MLA openly confessed at the gathering that a situation that the administration or police cannot control, can be controlled by Gurmeet Ram Rahim. The BJP leader also invited Ram Rahim to attend the gathering physically and bless the people.

Notably, Ram Rahim who is currently on 40-day parole, held an online Satsang in Karnal, wherein the candidates standing in the Haryana panchayat elections were shockingly seen taking blessings from him. Not only this, but big leaders of the BJP also participated in the Satsang. Among them, Karnal Mayor Renu Bala Gupta, District president Yogendra Rana, Karnal Deputy Mayor Naveen Kumar and senior deputy Mayor Rajesh were present to attend the rape convict's address.

Rape and murder convict Ram Rahim out on parole

On October 15, Gurmeet Ram Rahim walked out of Sunaria jail, Rohtak after he was granted 40-day parole by the Haryana government a day before. Before this, in June 2022, Ram Rahim was granted 30-day parole, during which he stayed at his Dera Sacha Sauda Ashram, Barnawa, in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat. On May 21, 2021, Ram Rahim's parole application to visit his unwell mother was approved, which led to his release for 12 hours under police protection.

In the year 2017, Ram Rahim was convicted of rape by a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court, which led to widespread violence from members of the DSS and clashes with the police, leaving over 35 people dead. On 28 August 2017, Ram Rahim was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Subsequently, in 2019, he and three others were convicted of the murder of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati and sentenced to life imprisonment. He is also facing the law for other murders and forced castrations.