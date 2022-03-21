Taking a jibe at BJP, Congress veteran Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Monday, pointed out that BJP was yet to choose CMS in 3 states it had won and had to finalise in cabinets in four states. Singhvi remarked that it was like an empty vessel that makes much noise and an incompetent party that brags a lot. AAP swept Punjab, while BJP retained Uttarakhand, UP, Goa and Manipur on March 10.

Singhvi: 'An empty vessel makes noise'

A party that boasts itself to be "party with a difference" and talks about organisational strength hasnt yet been able to finalise cabinet in four states and announce Chief Ministers in three of them. Indeed, an empty vessel makes much noise and an incompetent party brags a lot! — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) March 21, 2022

A similar taunt was made by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday at a meeting with Punjab MLAs. Addressing the newly-inducted ministers, Kejriwal compared it to the other 4 states where BJP is yet to finalise its CMs. TMC leader Saket Gokhale also claimed that the internal BJP tussle was at its peak now.

"BJP which has won in 4 states is not able to form govt till now due to fighting within party. You all have to work together under the leadership of Bhagwant Mann. You have done good work within 3 days of forming the govt as the whole is talking about the compensation for crops damaged released," said Kejriwal.

For the past 1 week, BJP's CMs - Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh), Pramod Sawant (Goa), N Biren Singh (Manipur) and Pushkar Singh Dhami (Uttarakhand) have been meeting top BJP leadership in Delhi to discuss CM face and govt formation. Sources have stated that Sawant will be retained in Goa and the Manipur MLAs have re-elected N Biren Singh as the leader- ushering his 2nd term. Though Dhami's poll loss has put his retention in doubt, Yogi Adityanath is assured a second term after winning Gorakhpur with over 1 lakh votes and will take oath on March 25.

BJP sweeps UP, retains U'Khand, Manipur and Goa

UP citizens awarded Yogi Adityanath an unprecedented 2nd term as Uttar Pradesh CM, breaking a 35-year jinx. BJP - with a 41.9% vote share - has bettered it by 2% since its 2017 polls. BJP retained its majority (albeit reduced) with 273 seats, while SP won 123 seats and the Congress was reduced to 2 seats. BSP on the other hand was reduced to a single seat. AIMIM failed to open its tally.

Similarly, in Uttarakhand, BJP was re-elected by winning 48 seats while Congress won only 19 seats and AAP failed to win a single seat. However, incumbent CM Pushkar Singh Dhami lost from his seat - Khatima to Congress' Bhuwan Chandra Kapri by 7000+ votes. In Goa, the saffron party, retained the coastal state for the third time winning 20 seats. It has staked claim to the govt with the support of TMC ally MGP and three Independents- Chandrakant Shetye, Aleixo Lourenço and Antonio Vas. In Manipur, BJP managed to win a simple majority with 32 seats, while its rivals - NEDA ally NPP won 7 seats, NPF won 5 seats, JD(U) won 6 seats and the Congress was reduced to 5 seats.