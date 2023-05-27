After Kejriwal, KCR To Skip NITI Aayog Meet, Both CMs To Meet In Hyderabad

The Chief Ministers of as many as four states, including Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao, have decided to skip the eighth Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog, which is slated to be held in Delhi today, May 27. KCR is scheduled to meet his Delhi and Punjab counterparts, Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann, and other MPs in Hyderabad.

The eighth Governing Council Meeting is intended to develop a roadmap for Viksit Bharat, the new election slogan of the BJP-led union government, by 2047. The Prime Minister serves as the Governing Council's chairman, and its members include all of the Chief Ministers, the Lieutenant Governors of the Union Territories, and several Union Ministers.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who had openly dubbed the NITI Aayog ‘useless’, had last attended the Governing Council meeting in 2018. T. Harish Rao, the finance minister, and other departmental representatives, however, represented the state.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced he would not participate in the NITI Aayog meeting. "People are asking, if the Prime Minister doesn't abide by the Supreme Court, then where will people go for justice? What's the point of attending a NITI Ayog meeting when cooperative federalism is a joke? I will boycott the NITI Ayog meeting," stated Kejriwal in a letter written to PM Modi.

Kejriwal to meet KCR

With an intention to challenge the Centre’s ordinance on control of services in the capital, Kejriwal is slated to visit Hyderabad on Saturday. Kejriwal, who is also the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party, has been contacting leaders of non-BJP parties to enlist their support against the ordinance in an effort to block the Centre's attempt to replace it through a bill when it is introduced in Parliament.

"Meeting Hon'ble CM of Telangana tomorrow in Hyderabad to seek support against unconstitutional and undemocratic ordinance passed by BJP government against the orders of Hon'ble Supreme Court," Kejriwal tweeted.

Kejriwal, earlier this week met with Mamata Banerjee, chief minister of West Bengal; Uddhav Thackeray, leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT); and Sharad Pawar, the leader of the NCP, to seek their support.

Additionally, Kejriwal is also likely to meet Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, the Congress president, for support.

The AAP administration referred to the Centre's ordinance, which was promulgated on May 19 and established a body to supervise the transfer and posting of Group-A officers in Delhi, as a 'deception' in light of the Supreme Court's decision regarding control of services.