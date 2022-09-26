Last Updated:

After Kejriwal, ‘Modi-Modi’ Chants Now Welcome Manish Sisodia To Ambaji Temple In Gujarat

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia met with chants of 'Modi Modi' while seeking darshan of Shaktipeeth Ambaji in Gujarat, on the first day of Navratri.

Gloria Methri

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was welcomed with slogans of 'Modi-Modi' during his visit to Ambaji temple in Gujarat. The Aam Aadmi Party leader, who is on a campaign tour in the poll-bound state, took darshan of Shaktipeeth Ambaji on the first day of Navratri.

Given the auspicious occasion, there was an influx of visitors to the temple. Many devotees gathered on the premises and started raising slogans in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who hails from the state. The enthusiastic crowd jeered Manish Sisodia and shouted 'Modi Modi' as he walked outside the temple.

The chants continued throughout his darshan of the Ambaji temple. Embarrassed, the Delhi minister smiled at the sloganeers.

He later tweeted about his visit to the temple and said, "On the first fast of Navratri, I had the good fortune of morning darshan at the holy Ambaji temple in Gujarat. Mother Ambe is seated in this ancient Shaktipeeth and is keeping her grace on Gujarat and the country. I prayed for good education and prosperity of every family at the feet of Ambe Mai." 

Notably, a similar incident occurred last week, during Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's visit to the state. The AAP national convener was greeted with chants of 'Modi-Modi' after he landed at the Vadodara airport.

Manish Sisodia in poll-bound Gujarat

Manish Sisodia's six-day campaign tour of north Gujarat concludes on September 16 and a series of engagements have been lined up for today. After seeking darshan at the Ambaji temple, the Aam Aadmi Party leader visited a Gaushala in Banaskantha and spoke to the workers there.

"It is very sad that despite Rs 500 crores budget, the BJP government has not released a single rupee for the management of the Gaushala in Banaskantha. The Gaushala operator is troubled by the lack of funds, but the BJP is shamelessly suppressing this fund for the service of Gaumata," Sisodia said in a tweet. 

The Minister is scheduled to hold public meetings at various places in the district before returning to the capital today.

