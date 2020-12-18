After Kejriwal Rips Farm Laws, AAP MLAs Disrupt Delhi Assembly They Control Over MDC Scam

There was ruckus in the Delhi Assembly on Friday as Aam Aadmi Party MLAs raised slogans and banners against the Bharatiya Janata Party over the alleged misappropriation of funds in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). The MLAs held placards, ‘BJP ne kiya Rs 2500 crore ka ghotala’ (BJP committed a fraud of Rs 2500 crore) and ‘BJP walo ko jail bhejo’ (send BJP leaders to jail).

While a group of MLAs protested by gathering around the Speaker, others waved a big banner on a level above. The legislative assembly proceedings were then adjourned for 15 minutes, which is odd given the AAP has 67 MLAs out of 70 and essentially controls the house.

The turn of events in the Assembly was a day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tore copies of the Union Government's agricultural laws, which are being opposed by farmer unions with protests at Delhi borders for 23 days now.

The AAP has targeted the BJP over the alleged misappropriation of Rs 2500 by the BJP-ruled municipal corporations ahead of the civic body elections in 2022. Recently, the BJP had asked CM Kejriwal to recommend a CBI probe in the case, or else step down from his CM position.

"Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is making unwarranted and ludicrous allegations of Rs 2500 crore scam against the North and South Delhi Municipal Corporations," Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said.

Previously, the AAP had also sought a CBI probe into the alleged fraud in the BJP-led North Delhi and South Delhi municipal corporations and warned of a protest at the residences of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. The BJP

(With inputs from PTI)

