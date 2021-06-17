After Kerala Court's Nod, Police Files FIR Against BJP's K Surendran Over Bribery Charges

A Kerala court on Wednesday granted permission to the Wayanad police to register an FIR against state BJP chief K Surendran on allegations that he bribed people to contest the recent Assembly elections. Muslim Students Federation (MSF) leader PK Navas had filed a petition in the court seeking permission to register an FIR against K Surendran on the basis of alleged audio clips.

In the clips, Surendran is purportedly heard offering money to Janadhipathiya Rashtriya Party (JRP) leader CK Janu to contest from Sultan Bathers constituency on an NDA ticket. The court granted permission to register FIR under IPC sections 171(E) and 171 (F).

JRP treasurer Praseetha Azhikode on Tuesday released purported audio clips where Surendran is heard asking CK Janu to meet him. She claimed that the BJP leader gave Rs 10 lakh to CK Janu to contest from the said constituency as an NDA candidate.

Azhikode released audio clips of the BJP leader’s alleged conversation with her and CK Janu. In one audio clip, Surendran allegedly asked Azhikode when CK Janu could meet him. In another clip, CK Janu allegedly told the room number of a hotel to Surendran's PA.

Kerala BJP leaders under scanner

Several BJP leaders including state chief K Surendran and his son are under scanner in connection with the highway robbery hawala case. Trouble mounted for the saffron leaders after Dharmaraj, an RSS worker who was caught allegedly transporting the cash, said that the money was brought in for BJP. K Surendran however denied that the cash was being transported to the BJP. A special investigation team probing the case said the amount was ₹ 3.5 crores.

On Monday, after the BJP core committee meeting in Ernakulam, party leaders claimed that attempts are being made to attack the party from all sides and to target their leaders.