After Kerala, Savarkar's Photo On Congress Poster In Karnataka; Party Blames 'miscreants'

After freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's image was featured in Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra posters in Kerala, another such poster has now appeared in Karnataka at a time when the grand old party's rally is underway in the state. This is in contrast to the party's stand on Savarkar, having always disregarded him and rejected his role in the country's independence.

These posters featuring VD Savarkar, Rahul Gandhi, and senior Congress leaders-- DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah were seen across the Mandya district in Karnataka where the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra is in progress. The poster put by the Congress featuring Savarkar pushed the party into a defensive mode. Congress' Shanthi Nagar MLA to whom these posters were credited has now accused miscreants of putting the posters.

#BREAKING | Veer Savarkar posters put up by Congress in Karnataka. The party had done so in Kerala before too. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/pJdhfom7Rz pic.twitter.com/XezLAqDsfl — Republic (@republic) October 7, 2022

'Rahul Gandhi should now apologise for his views on Savarkar': BJP

Taking a dig at the major embarrassment to Congress over the Veer Savarkar poster row, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi for the latter's view on Veer Savarkar.

Speaking to Republic, Poonawalla said, "The truth always has a way of emerging and today the Congress workers are sending out a message to Rahul Gandhi that ‘Agar Bharat Jodo karna hai, to Savarkar ki vichaardhara se judna padega’ (if we have to do ‘Bharata Jodo, then we have to join the Savarkar ideology’). Therefore from Kerala to Karnataka, wherever the yatra is going, the few patriots left in Congress are sending out a message to the Vadra Congress that their views on Savarkar are extremely wrong and they must apologise. And he (Rahul Gandhi) must hold Savarkarji in high esteem as one of the greatest patriotic the country has seen'."

Amit Malviya, BJP's IT in charge, also took a jibe at the Congress party over the Savarkar poster row and said, "After Kerala, Congress puts up Savarkar’s posters in Karnataka. It is finally dawning on the Congress that Savarkar’s contributions and worldview define today’s India."

After Kerala, Congress puts up Savarkar’s posters in Karnataka. It is finally dawning on the Congress that Savarkar’s contributions and worldview define today’s India. And it was Nehru, who was a coward, unable to take the hardships in Nabha jail, wrote an apology to the British. pic.twitter.com/PnJeZBujCh — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) October 7, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that earlier on September 21, the Sarvarkar image featured in a Bharat Jodo Yatra poster in Kerala in a line-up with other freedom fighters.