After Leaving Congress, PC Chacko Set To Join Sharad Pawar's NCP Before Kerala Elections

In a massive election scoop, former Congress leader PC Chacko who resigned from the party last week after expressing discontent over the candidates' list for Kerala polls and the lack of democracy within the party has switched allegiance to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), sources said.

According to inputs, the Congress veteran who was a fierce loyalist of Rahul Gandhi is set to meet NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar on Wednesday, just weeks ahead of the Kerala Assembly polls. It is speculated that Chacko would campaign for the ruling Left Democratic Front, which in alliance with the NCP in the southern state.

Sources add that Sharad Pawar may also speak to dissenting 'G23' Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma. The NCP is in alliance with the Congress in Maharashtra where the pair run the Maha Vikas Aghadi government along with the Shiv Sena.

PC Chacko quits Congress

In a big blow to Congress ahead of Assembly elections, senior leader PC Chacko announced his exit from the party on March 10, claiming that there is 'no democracy' in the party.

Speaking to Republic TV after his resignation, he stated that the Kerala Congress had sent nominations to the party's Central Election Committee (CEC) without discussion. Chacko alleged that groupism prevails in the party to an extent that two alleged factions - Congress (I) and Congress (A) - sent their own list of candidates to the high-command without any deliberations.

Amid protests from various factions of Congress, state president Mullappally Ramachandran has announced the names of 86 candidates for Kerala Assembly polls. Top names include - Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy, Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, Padmaja Venugopal, and Former Kerala BJP chief Kummanam Rajasekharan.

Kerala Congress faces revolt

The contentious candidate list has led to mass protests against the Congress leadership across several constituencies in Kerala, with many leaders threatening to quit over the party's candidate pick in Irrikur, Kozhikode. According to sources, Kannur UDF chairman PT Mathew is also planning to resign along with five KPCC secretaries, mounting trouble for the Cngress-led alliance in the state just days before polls.

The 140-seat Kerala Assembly is set to go to elections in a single-phase on April 6, with results to be declared on May 2. In the 2016 Kerala Assembly election, the CPI(M)-led Left Front swept the 140-member Assembly by bagging 91 seats. In contrast, the candidates of the UDF could win from only 47 constituencies. On the other hand, BJP failed to make an impact with only O Rajagopal winning from the Nemom constituency. Subsequently, CPI(M) leader Pinarayi Vijayan was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Kerala on May 25, 2016.