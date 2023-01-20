After Lord Ram, Farooq Abdullah Compares Rahul Gandhi To Adi Shankaracharya; BJP Hits Out

Former Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir Farooq Abdullah January 19 stirred a row after making a bizarre statement where he compared Rahul Gandhi to Hindu Vedic philosopher Adi Shankaracharya. Notably, this comes a month after Congress’ Salman Khurshid likened Rahul Gandhi to Lord Ram

Drawing parallels while addressing the public meeting in Jammu & Kashmir's Lakhanpur, the National Conference chief stated that Shankaracharya was the first person who conducted a yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir and similarly, Rahul Gandhi is doing that yet again. He claimed that Bharat Jodo Yatra is aimed towards uniting India and those against it are the enemies of the country and humanity.

Farooq Abdullah compares Rahul Gandhi to Shankaracharya

Farooq Abdullah said, "Centuries ago, for the very first time, Shankaracharya came here. He walked when there were no roads but jungles. He had walked from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. He (Rahul Gandhi) is the second person who took out a yatra from the same Kanniyakumari & is reaching Kashmir".

He further said, "The aim is to unite India. Hatred is being created in India, religions are being pitted against each other. The India of Gandhi and Ram was one where we were all one irrespective of religion. This Bharat Jodo Yatra is attempting to unite India. The people against this Yatra are enemies of India, humanity and the people".

It is pertinent to mention that Adi Shankaracharya played an important role in imparting knowledge and philosophy of Advaita Vedanta and also taught the principles of Bhagavad Gita, Upanishads and Brahmasutras. He was recognised as a philosopher and his lessons on unity and spirituality continue to be hailed by many.

BJP slams Abdullah's remark

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla slammed Abdullah, stating that the leader who coined the term 'Hindu terror' and 'saffron terror' is comparing Rahul Gandhi to Shankaracharya.

"At the time when the entire country is observing the Kashmiri Hindu genocide, Farooq Abdullah, the participant stakeholder in the so-called Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi rubbed salts on the wounds of Kashmiri Hindus by advocating for talks and dialogue with Pakistan. Same Pakistan is responsible for terrorism, Islamist jihad and the genocide of Kashmiri pandits. This is the same Gupkar Congress ecosystem that refused to unfurl the tricolour at Lal Chowk and calls it RSS agenda, battles against the battles of Articles 370 and 35A. These are the same people who bat for PPPs politics-- Parivaarvad, Pakistan Paristhi and patronised Aatnkwaad and patharbaazi."

He added, "After Salman Khurshid compared Rahul to Lord Ram, now Farooq Abdullah is seeing Adi Shankaracharya in him. This is the same Congress and Rahul who doubted the existence of Ram, they linked Hindutva to ISIS, Boko Haram, and Bhagwad Gita to Jihad. Comparing Rahul to great Hindu idols is objectionable."