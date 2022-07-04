After Maharashtra, Central Agencies Will Turn To Other Non-BJP States: Chhattisgarh CM

Attacking the BJP-led Central government, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday claimed that after Maharashtra, where the Shiv Sena-led MVA government collapsed recently, the Central probe agencies will now be "shifted" to various non-BJP ruled states.

He accused the BJP-led Centre of misusing Central investigating agencies against non-BJP ruled states and dubbed it "dangerous" for democracy in the wake of the Income Tax department recently conducting searches at multiple locations, including the premises of a state government officer in Chhattisgarh.

Talking to reporters in Baikunthpur in the Korea district, Baghel said, “now there will be no more raids in Maharashtra (after the change of guard). All agencies- the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Income Tax (IT) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will be shifted to Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, southern states and Rajasthan (all non-BJP ruled states)".

The tripartite MVA government comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress collapsed after Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde rebelled against the party leadership with a bulk of MLAs. Shinde was sworn in as the chief minister with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy on June 30.

Baghel alleged that no action was taken against BJP leaders, BJP-ruled states or BJP-supported governments by Central agencies in the last eight years.

"You (BJP) have been misusing Central agencies and wanted to control leaders of Opposition parties. This is dangerous to democracy,” he alleged.

Baghel also alleged that the Centre and the BJP are trying to control the media, politicians and political parties.

On June 30, the IT department carried out search and seizure operations on a group engaged in the business of coal transportation and other allied activities in Chhattisgarh. The premises of a senior government official was also covered in the search action, officials said.

Baghel also questioned why suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma has not been arrested over her remarks against Prophet Mohammad.

“The BJP spokesperson's statement has spread hatred in the country. Rajasthan's chief minister and our senior Congress leaders had said that the prime minister and Union home minister should appeal for peace in the nation. But they did not do so. The Udaipur murder incident is highly condemnable and the accused should get stringent punishment. But now BJP should tell about their alleged links with the accused in the Udaipur killing," the CM said.

"After pushing the Country into the fire they (BJP) are now taking out Sneh Yatra. They have put Mohammed Zubair (of Alt News) in jail but Nupur Sharma is roaming out freely", he added.

