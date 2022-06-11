In a nail-biting battle of Rajya Sabha elections, Maharashtra's ruling alliance of Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress witnessed a setback as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won three of the six Rajya Sabha seats in the state. Pointing at the failure of MVA leaders, BJP spoke to Republic TV and provided details of the vote-counting process.

BJP leader Atul Bhatkhalkar told Republic, "We are happy with our victory. MVA leaders are agitated".

"Dhananjay Mahadik has garnered more votes than Sanjay Raut. Some people have not understood the arithmetic of these elections", he added.

He further alleged that MLAs of opposition parties don't support their own parties.

"This is just a glimpse. Vidhan Parishad Elections on 20th June still remains", the BJP leader stated.

It is to be noted that the counting of votes in the Rajya Sabha elections from Maharashtra was delayed by eight hours as the BJP approached the Election Commission alleging violation of rules by three MLAs of the state’s ruling alliance of Maha Vikas Aghadi.

BJP MLA Parag Alavani told Republic, "Secrecy of voting is top priority. Election Commission said that rules were violated".

Blaming the MVA leaders for the violation of rules, the BJP leader said, "MVA leaders took the voting process very casually. MVA leaders were targeting BJP and assumed that they already had won".

BJP blames MVA for EVM mishap

BJP Maharashtra President Chandrakant Patil stated that 'some people' blame the EVM and system if they lose.

Referring to Nawab Malik's arrest, Patil said, "Nawab Malik is in jail. They still have not taken Malik's resignation".

Earlier on February 23, Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik was arrested by ED in connection with Dawood Ibrahim's money laundering case.

He further hailed BJP's Devendra Fadnavis for his strategies which resulted in the party's victory.

The BJP leader alleged that Shiv Sena and NCP know the concept of 'use and throw'

Further party leaders including Dhananjay Mahadik, Atul Bhatkhalkar, and Anil Bonde expressed happiness over the victory.

(Image: Facebook/Parag Alavani/Atul Bhatkhalkar/ANI)