TMC Leader Saugata Roy Says Party Had Plans To Expand From WB Long Ago

Before West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's address to the nation on July 21, All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Saugata Roy spoke exclusively to Republic where he talked about the party's plan to expand from West Bengal. According to the TMC leader, they wished for it and had taken the decision of expansion a long time ago. The date for the announcement was chosen as July 21 on the occasion of Martyrs Day (Shahid Dibas).

"From earlier, we wanted to expand our party in other states and had made a decision on it. Today we are taking the first step towards the decision as it is our Shahid Dibas (Martyrs' Day) and today Mamata Banerjee's voice will be heard everywhere in India.

Roy pointed out three points on the basis of which TMC is demanding discussions:

Farmers' agitation

COVID-19

Rising fuel prices

When asked if the party is preparing for the 2024 general elections, Saugata Roy denied and added, "We are trying to expand the party for discussions on the three issues and now pegasus has also arrived."

BJP's counter-attack on TMC

As Mamata Banerjee delivered a national address today (July 21), state BJP President Dilip Ghosh affirmed that the Mamata Banerjee-led party will not succeed in its quest. According to him, the TMC's earlier attempts to form a national front had failed in the 2019 General Elections as the BJP was re-elected with an even bigger majority. Moreover, he highlighted that the ruling party in WB had no footprint in any of the states either. Taking a swipe at the TMC, the Medinipur MP claimed that the TMC is seeking the support of other parties to salvage its own political fortunes.

TMC announcement to enter National Politics

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Madan Mitra recently reckoned that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will defeat PM Modi in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Announcing plans to broadcast Mamata Banerjee's July 21 speech in all states, Madan Mitra had said that Mamata-led TMC will emerge victorious in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. All India Trinamool Congress has installed giant screens to broadcast the speech by Mamata Banerjee, specifically in the BJP-ruled states including Assam and Uttar Pradesh.