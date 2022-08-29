After Mamata's 'jail Me & I'll Still Beat You', Here's What BJP's Nadda Says is 'shameful'

As some Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders continue to face corruption charges, TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Monday, dared the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to arrest her if they can. Banerjee's comments comes at a time former TMC minister Partha Chatterjee and the party's Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal are under the custody of central agencies. While Chatterjee is an accused in the alleged West Bengal SSC scam, Mondal has been accused of allegedly facilitating a cattle smuggling racket.

Following the West Bengal CM's comments, BJP national president JP Nadda, who is currently on a visit to Tripura, asserted that the saffron party is against the TMC's "anti-people policy, corruption, mismanagement and women atrocity". He also said that despite Banerjee being a female CM herself, Bengal has the highest number of women trafficking cases.

Speaking to the media, JP Nadda said, "BJP is against TMC's anti-people policy, corruption, mismanagement, women atrocity. What is the condition of health, education and rule of law in the state? A lady is CM there and West Bengal tops the list in women trafficking. Shameful!"

'Come and arrest me if you can': Mamata Banerjee

Earlier, while addressing a public gathering on Monday, the West Bengal CM said, "We will bring BJP down to zero by the 2024 elections. They want to arrest other TMC leaders. Come and arrest me if you can, I will defeat BJP from jail. they want to arrest Moloy (Ghatak) and Firhad (Hakim) next. Abhishek (Banerjee)...Abhishek has been sent notices and even his wife...I say, even send notice to their son... Even the 2-year-old will demonstrate our strength. My final fight is for Delhi, to remove BJP from Delhi. we will totally remove BJP from Delhi in 2024. Central ministers are trying to spread fear."

"BJP wants to win the elections by putting everyone behind the bars...I say, if you have the audacity, then, put me behind the bars, and we will see what happens in the elections. We will fight, and we will win and remove BJP from power," the TMC supremo said.