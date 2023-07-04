After Mega BJP Reshuffle, Rejig On Cards In 5 More States And Uniton Territory: Sources

After the announcement of four new state presidents, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will soon make a change in leadership in five more states and one Union Tterritory keeping in mind the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, sources privy to the development told Republic TV. The saffron party is likely to appoint new party presidents in Karnataka, Gujarat, Haryana, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir.

As per sources, CN Ashwath Narayan and Shobha Karandlaje are front runners for the post of BJP state president in Karnataka. Union Minister V Muraleedharan might get the post in Kerala. Union Ministers Mansukh Mandaviya and Parshottam Rupala are in the fray for the post in Gujarat, sources said.

The saffron party might replace Ravinder Raina with Union Minister Dr Jitendra or MP Jugal Kishore Sharma in Jammu and Kashmir. Krishnapal Gurjar or Ram Vilas Sharma from Haryana and Narendra Singh Tomar or Prahlad Patel from Madhya Pradesh could also be made new state chiefs, sources said.

#BREAKING | Further changes expected in BJP ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Polls, more states to witness the change of guard; State BJP chiefs to be changed in Karnataka, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, MP and Haryana.#2024LokSabhaPolls #BJP #CentralGovernment pic.twitter.com/iWsvuV6AiS — Republic (@republic) July 4, 2023

At present, CR Patil, Om Prakash Dhankar, VD Sharma and K Surendran are the state chiefs of Gujarat, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala, respectively. Last month, Nalin Kumar Kateel resigned as BJP Karnataka president following the party's debacle in Assembly elections.

BJP appoints 4 new state presidents

This development comes after BJP on Tuesday appointed four new state presidents in the run-up to the 2024 general elections. The BJP named Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, Babulal Marandi, and Sunil Jakhar its president in Telangana, Jharkhand and Punjab respectively. Former Union minister D Purandeswari has also been appointed as Andhra Pradesh BJP president.

The saffron party has brought Reddy in place of Bandi Sanjay Kumar in Telangana. Jakhar has replaced Ashwani Kumar Sharma in Punjab while Babulal Marandi is taking charge from Deepak Prakash in Jharkhand. Former Union Minister D Purandeswari is taking charge from Somu Veerraju in Telangana.