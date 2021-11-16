After Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah Questions Srinagar Encounter Ops; Demands Probe

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah have questioned the Srinagar encounter and called for an investigation. In an encounter on Monday, four people were killed, including a Pakistani terrorist, a local terrorist, an overground worker (OGW) of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and a building owner.

Taking to the microblogging site, Mufti said, "Using innocent civilians as human shields, getting them killed in cross-firing & then conveniently labelling them as OGWs is part of GOIs rulebook now. Imperative that a credible judicial enquiry is done to bring out the truth & put an end to this rampant culture of impunity."

The PDP leader, who is on a five-day tour to Jammu, earlier in the day said, "I came across a news about an encounter in Hyderpora. Militants getting killed is understandable but there are allegations by the family that the house owner was used as a human shield and was killed along with a young doctor."

"I do not know which category they (house owner and the doctor) will be put into but the heart aches. It pains to see that you have started targeting civilians while fighting militants. That is wrong," she added, as per PTI reports.

Omar Abdullah also demanded an impartial and credible inquiry in the Hyderpora encounter. "There are far too many questions being raised about the encounter & about the people killed. There have been numerous instances of fake encounters in the past and the questions raised about this #hyderporaencounter need to be answered swiftly & in a credible manner," he tweeted. National Conference MPs Farooq Abdullah, Mohammad Akbar Lone and Hasnain Masoodi also demanded an impartial and time-bound investigation.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar details Hyderpora Ops

Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vinay Kumar on Tuesday said that the Hyderpora encounter is a major blow to the terror operators in the valley after they took down a VOIP enabled call centre.

“Two terrorists were killed in the encounter with the forces. An active local terrorist, known as Bilal Bhai alias Haider and Aamir Magray. Mudassir Gul, the fourth person was a terror associate who had rented space in the building but in effect was providing shelter to Haider and his associate. We wanted to catch the terrorists alive, but they were killed in the encounter,” the IGP said.