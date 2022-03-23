After Mehbooba Mufti's Aide Refuses To Say Hindustan Zindabad, PDP Says Comment Distorted

People's Democratic Party (PDP) General Secretary Mirza Mehboob Beg has stirred a controversy by refusing to say 'Hindustan Zindabad'. Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's aide, in an insult to India, said that there is no reason to say 'Hindustan Zindabad'.

Addressing a public rally, Mirza Mehboob Beg remarked, "You (BJP) talk about Hindu-Muslim. What have they reduced this beautiful country to? This is Nehru's country. Gandhi's country, Ambedkar's country, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad's country. Trust me, today I have no argument to say 'Hindustan Zindabad'. Because these people (BJP) snatched away all arguments."

PDP says 'Comment distorted'

Reacting to the development, PDP spokesperson Advocate Anil Sethi told Republic Media Network, "I completely disagree and disown this statement. Mehboob Beg said that we had agreed to establish a secular India. An India where Hindus, Muslims, Christians live together as brothers and sisters, and that identity of India is losing its credibility. Therefore, it is hurting now to dream of that India which was conceived by our forefathers. It is in that context. Please don't distort it in other contexts or out of proportion."

He added, "Mehboob was justifying that the secular fabric of India is in danger. The society of India which we had cherished in our childhood and in our youth comprised of Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians and everybody living like brothers and sisters. That identity of India is losing its character."

'Unfortunate & condemnable that PDP is resorting to their old tactics': Ex-J&K Deputy CM

Former J&K Deputy CM Nirmal Singh has condemned Mehboob Beg's remarks and said that People's Democratic Party is resorting to old tactics of anti-nation statements and activities. He accused Beg of treason and said that he should be tried under the law.

Former J&K Deputy CM Nirmal Singh opined, "It is very unfortunate and condemnable that PDP is resorting to their old tactics, i.e anti-national statements and activities. They must understand that this is an India of the 21st century, the India which is being led by PM Modi Ji. They will not be allowed to say this. Ultimately they are doing treason. They shall be tried under this law."

Image: PTI/Republic World