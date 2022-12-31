After Mocking Hooch Victims, CM Nitish Kumar Now Vows 'strict Action' As Mastermind Nabbed

As hooch tragedy hit Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday assured that strict action will be taken against the accused. The Chief Minister's comments came a day after the Delhi Police's Crime Branch arrested the alleged mastermind of the hooch tragedy, Ram Babu.

Addressing the media, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said, "The state government is seriously looking into the matter. Everything is being investigated. In fact, I would like to tell that as soon as the incident came to the light I instructed the authorities to probe the matter."

The assurance by Nitish Kumar came days after he was criticised by the Opposition over the state government's failure to impose a ban on liquor in Bihar. the Bihar Chief Minister also stirred a controversy after he mocked the victims of the hooch tradegy and said that those who will drink spurious liquor, will die.

Mastermind of Bihar hooch tradegy arrested

Following the death of over 80 people, the Delhi Police's Crime Branch on Friday arrested Ram Babu, the alleged mastermind of the hooch tragedy in Bihar's Saran. The arrest of Ram Babu came a week after the Bihar Police stated that it has arrested the "mastermind" of the mastermind along wih four others in connection to the case.

"Ram Babu Mahto is one of the most wanted accused in two cases registered at PS Mashrak, and PS Isuapur of Saran district. As per reports around 80 people died in these tragic incidents related to sale and consumption of spurious liquor," Delhi Police Crime Branch official was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"According to the information available so far, he is involved in several cases of illicit liquor. He has been arrested from Dwarka area of Delhi. Appropriate legal action is being taken and info about his arrest has been shared with Bihar Police for further action," the delhi police official added.

'Jo piyega woh marega': Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

After facing massive criticism from the Opposition over his alleged failed excise policy, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that if "someone consumes spurious liquor, they will die".

"Jo piyega woh marega" (those who drink spurious alcohol will die)," thundered Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who stood his ground maintaining that prohibition was not my personal wish but a response to the cries of the women of the state.