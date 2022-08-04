After Mufti, Owaisi Gives Political Spin To 'Tiranga' Campaign With Tirade Against RSS

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday stoked fresh controversy on the Centre's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign by hitting out at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Taking to Twitter, Asaduddin Owaisi claimed that while the Prime Minister was urging Indians to put up images of the Tiranga as their display pictures, the Bhartiya Janata Party's (BJP) ideological head RSS had 'rejected' independent India. He further went on to claim that the RSS played no role in the freedom struggle and was 'bitter' when India celebrated independence.

While patriotic Indians celebrated Indian independence, RSS was bitter. It’d played no role in freedom movement & Organiser, on 14.8.1947 carried a long rant demanding Hindu Rashtra & openly insulting tiranga. “[The tricolour will] never be respected & owned by Hindus” 2/n — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) August 4, 2022

[Cont] “The word three is in itself an evil, and a flag having three colours will certainly produce a very bad psychological effect” n/n



Source: Shamsul Islam, Hindu Nationalism & RSS — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) August 4, 2022

Political parties stoke row over Tiranga campaign

On Wednesday, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti stirred major controversy after she changed her Twitter display picture to show the tricolour along with the old flag of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. The photograph was taken at a rally addressed by PM Modi during his Kashmir visit in November 2015 when Mufti Mohammad Sayeed was the Chief Minister. Politicizing the Centre's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, she stated that the flag of J&K might have been 'snatched', but it cannot be erased from the collective conscience of the people.

Changed my dp since a flag is a matter of joy & pride.For us our state flag was irreversibly linked to the Indian flag. It was snatched thus breaking away the link. You may have robbed us of our flag but cant erase it from our collective conscience. pic.twitter.com/HZxQROn3fK — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 3, 2022

Meanwhile, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi celebrated the day by changing his profile picture to an image of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with the Tiranga. Hitting out at the BJP he said, "History is witness that those running the 'Har Ghar Tricolor' campaign have come out of the anti-national organization which did not hoist the tricolor for 52 years." He went on to add that the Congress party could not be stopped from taking part in the freedom struggle neither then, nor now.

कर्नाटक खादी ग्रामोद्योग के सभी साथियों से मिलकर बहुत खुशी हुई।



इतिहास गवाह है, 'हर घर तिरंगा' मुहीम चलाने वाले, उस देशद्रोही संगठन से निकले हैं, जिन्होंने 52 सालों तक तिरंगा नहीं फहराया।



आज़ादी की लड़ाई से, ये कांग्रेस पार्टी को तब भी नहीं रोक पाए और आज भी नहीं रोक पाएंगे। pic.twitter.com/tp2fjLki75 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 3, 2022

The controversies come in the run-up to the 75th Independence Day which is being commemorated in a grand way by the Centre.PM Modi in his Mann ki Baat radio address encouraged people to put up the ‘Tiranga’ as their profile picture on social media as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, which is being observed from August 2-15. On Tuesday, the Prime Minister also changed his profile picture on Twitter, participating in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement to mark 75 years of India's Independence. The Twitter handles of several other BJP leaders and Union Ministers have also been switched to display the national flag.