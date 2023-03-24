After Mulayam Singh, Tej Pratap Yadav Now Sees Lord Krishna In Dream | WATCH

Tej Pratap Yadav, Bihar environment minister, has once again gone viral after a he released a video which shows him dreaming of Lord Krishna and the Mahabharata, apparently. Yadav, the eldest son of former Bihar chief ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, and brother of Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, is first seen lying down with his eyes closed. In a moment, his eyes quiver and the video cuts to a scene of mythic war that appears to be from a scene from the television series Mahabharat. The video was posted at around 1:30 am on March 23.

The Bihar minister appears to be dreaming of what seems to be a war of Mahabharat. Suddenly, Lord Krishna appears in his dream and shows his Vishwaroop to Tej Pratap Yadav which wakes him up and he sits up on his bed. Notably, Lord Krishna had shown his Vishwroop thrice in the Hindu epic Mahabharat. The most prominent one to Arjun right before the Kurukshetra war (visuals of which Tej Pratap Yadav purportedly seems to have seen in his dream). Vishwaroop is considered the supreme form of Vishnu where the whole universe (Vishwa) is contained within him.

विश्व रूप दर्शन योग मैं मुकुट से सुशोभित चक्र और गदा से सुसज्जित शस्त्रों के साथ सर्वत्र दीप्तिमान लोक के रूप में आपके रूप को देख रहा हूँ। इस चमचमाती अग्नि में आपके तेज को देख पाना कठिन है जो सभी दिशाओं से प्रस्फुटित होने वाले सूर्य के प्रकाश की भांति है। pic.twitter.com/tqcrkKH5Qo — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) March 22, 2023

Tej Pratap Yadav's Twitter video has left netizens amused

One of the Twitter users said, "Jai Shri Krishna', while another mentioned that after Arjuna, Hanuman, Barbarika, Sanjay and Vyasa, now Tej Pratap had seen Lord Krishna's Vishvaroopa.

जय श्री कृष्ण 😊💪🦚 — Er.Kuldeep Yadav (@kuldeepYadavSP_) March 22, 2023

Till date only 5 people on earth had seen Lord Krishna's vishvaroopa. Arjuna, Hanuman, Barbarika, Sanjay and Vyasa. Teju Bhaiyya becomes the 6th. Always knew there is something divine about bhaiyya. He is true Hindu Hridaya Samrat. Hope to see him become our PM in 2024. — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) March 23, 2023

Some users made memes and shared them in the comment section.

A Twitter user wrote ‘God Bless Bihar’ also shared an old TikTokesque video of Tej Pratap Yadav where he can be seen wearing the peacock feather like Shri Krishna and reciting a verse from Bhagavad Gita.