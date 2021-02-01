After Nadda's TN Visit, Cong MP Says BJP-AIADMK Alliance Will Witness 'historical Defeat'

Tamil Nadu Congress leader Manickam Tagore took a dig at BJP national president JP Nadda after he made a big announcement that the party will fight the forthcoming Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu in alliance with the ruling AIADMK and other like-minded parties.

"Whenever AIADMK had an alliance or whichever party forged an alliance in the last 20 years with BJP... the people of Tamil Nadu rejected BJP. This time as well, BJP-AIADMK will witness a historical defeat which they haven't even seen earlier," Tagore told ANI. He added, "Congress-DMK are in alliance since 2004 except one election in 2014. During his second tour to Tamil Nadu, Rahul Gandhi had said that we are long-term partners and we are hopeful that our secular alliance will defeat the communal alliance of BJP-AIADMK in 2021 as we did in 2019."

Nadda visits Tamil Nadu

On Saturday, BJP national president JP Nadda, who was on a two-day visit to the poll-bound state of Tamil Nadu held a core committee meeting with leaders of the party, in Madurai. He held several other organizational meetings. He also reviewed the preparations that have been made for the upcoming assembly elections in the state. He visited the Meenakshi Temple, one of the famous temples in the state on Saturday morning.

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections

Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are due during April-May 2021 and the political parties have started their campaign. While DMK's MK Stalin is eyeing the Chief Minister seat, AIADMK has arrived at reconciliation between two warring factions - of Deputy CM O Pannerselvam (OPS) and CM E Palaniswami (EPS). Incumbent E Palaniswami has been named as its CM candidate and O Panneerselvam as the chief of the 11-member steering committee. The BJP is yet to make a formal announcement of the alliance with AIADMK and is in talks with Stalin's estranged brother MK Alagiri. On the other side, AIADMK has said that they are the big-brother within the NDA alliance and after a lot of deliberations, BJP has given in. South Superstar Rajinikanth who was about to launch his party this year has backed out due to health reasons.

(With ANI Inputs)