After NCP, Congress Asks Uddhav Thackeray To Accept EC's Decision & Get New Symbol

After Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, Congress has asked Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray to accept Election Commission's decision and get a new symbol and popularise it. The grand old party's reaction comes after the Election Commission of India (ECI) identified Eknath Shinde's group as the real Shiv Sena and allotted the 'bow and arrow' symbol.

"Looking at the current situation, don't know what directions will be given by the SC, as he (Uddhav) has appealed to SC on this issue but even if they form a new party or get the new symbol, votes will be given in the name of Babasaheb and Uddhav Thackeray," said senior Congress leader and former chief minister Ashok Chavan.

He added, "New symbol will take time to popularise or to get recognition but Uddhav should accept."

Accept EC decision, change of symbol would not make difference: Pawar's advice to Uddhav

Earlier, Sharad Pawar had advised Uddhav Thackeray that the loss of 'bow and arrow' will not make any difference to him as people will accept its new poll symbol.

"Once a decision is given, there can be no discussion. Accept it, take a new symbol. It (loss of the old symbol) is not going to have any impact," the NCP chief advised the Thackeray group.

He recalled that Indira Gandhi faced a similar situation in the aftermath of the Emergency. "Congress used to have the 'two bullocks with a yoke' symbol. After they lost it, they adopted 'hand' as the new symbol, and people accepted it. Similarly, people will accept the new symbol (of the Uddhav faction)," the veteran politician said.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has agreed to hear the Uddhav Thackeray faction's petition challenging the decision of the EC recognising the Eknath Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena on Wednesday at 3:30 pm.