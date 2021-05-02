West Bengal
After New Zealand Embassy Says SOS For O2 'misinterpreted'; Cong, BJP Spar On Twitter

The Philippines' O2 controversy has now lead to a war of words between the leaders of the youth wings of Congress and BJP, with each side maligning the other

Written By
Sudeshna Singh
Congress

PTI


Turning the Philippines O2 controversy uglier, there has emerged a massive war of words between the Youth Congress and the Youth BJP. While the youth wing of the Congress has been tooting its horns for addressing the alleged SOS calls from the Philippines embassy and slamming the  BJP, the BJP's youth wing has been claiming that all the events involving the Philippines embassy, starting from the hoax call to the supply of oxygen, was a part of a 'toolkit' of Congress.

Youth Congress vs Youth BJP

It all began when the National Campaign Head of Indian Youth Congress Srivatsa YB took to his official Twitter handle and highlighting that the foreign embassies in Delhi were approaching the Youth Congress for Oxygen cylinders, wrote, "Does the government of India exist?" He further wrote, "Modi's incompetence was undoing the tremendous goodwill Dr Manmohan Singh generated worldwide for India." This did not go down well with the National President of BJP Yuva Morcha, and he, reposting New Zealand's clarification tweet, wrote, "Looking at IYC’s stunt of trying to give oxygen to that Embassy, a social media handler of Embassy of New Zealand tweeted without putting a request to MEA. HC of NZ has now apologized to MEA for this misinformation." 

He did not stop there and went on to upload, what he called the toolkit of IYC. In the toolkit, he listed one after the other the turn of events- "1. Arrange a random call from Manila, offer OC’s to Philippines Embassy. The next minute, IYC shows up at the gate. 2. NZ social media handler seeing that inadvertent tweets without request to MEA. 3. Embarrass India at the global level to defame Modi. 4. Propaganda starts," he wrote. He also embedded in the Tweet, tweets of many IYC leaders, including the tweet of YB. 

Srivatsa was quick to reply to the tweet. Calling Tejasvi's tweet 'propaganda', he asserted that the toolkit of the IYC was Oxygen cylinders, life-saving medicines, hospital beds and plasma. "You keep wasting time in attacking IYC to hide your incompetence IYC will continue to save lives. IYC will continue to help Indians and Foreigners," he further wrote. 

Philippines O2 controversy 

It all started when the Philipines embassy got a hoax call from Manila, minutes after which, members of a political party, allegedly the Youth Congress, arrived at the gate with oxygen cylinders. Congress lauding the efforts of its youth wing for addressing alleged SOS calls, started bashing the Centre government and the External Affairs Ministry, saying that it was 'sleeping'. The External Affairs Ministry after talking to the embassy cleared the air around the incident and retaliating to the Congress, said, "We all know who is sleeping and who is faking."

(Credit-PTI)

 

 

