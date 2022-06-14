After Nitish Kumar, NCP's Sharad Pawar Pulls Out Of Presidential Poll Race: Sources

Just days ahead of the Presidential elections, the Opposition's top two choices - Sharad Pawar and Nitish Kumar have opted out of the race to become the next President. While Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar made it official on Monday that he has no desire to occupy the highest constitutional post, sources have told Republic TV that NCP supremo Sharad Pawar has also pulled out of the crucial race.

Earlier, a joint Opposition comprising of Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Shiv Sena had given their nod to Sharad Pawar's name as their Presidential candidate. In 2017 too, the Maratha strongman was the Opposition's top choice for Presidential polls. However, the 81-year-old had pulled out at the last minute after a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This time too, Pawar generated widespread support from non-NDA parties, however, the veteran leader has turned down the apex post.

Not in President's race: Nitish Kumar puts speculations to rest

On Monday, CM Nitish Kumar too refuted speculations about being in the President's race, expressing disinterest in the candidature. Since February, speculations were rife that the JDU supremo could be considered for Presidential candidature by the Opposition.

"I am sorry, but I have no desire, please do not involve me in this matter. I am not interested. After a few days it will be known for itself, who will be the candidate", said Nitish Kumar on Monday.

The development comes a day before the Opposition leader's meeting, called by TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, as she attempts to stitch an alliance to fight the BJP in the upcoming polls.

BJP reaches out to Opposition

Notably, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has authorized its National President JP Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to consult with other political parties regarding presidential polls. The two leaders will interact with the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition United Progressive Alliance (UPA) constituents, besides other parties in the presidential elections.

It is believed that BJP, with its present strength in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, as well as in many state assemblies, will comfortably sail through the elections. The party's counter candidate is awaited.

Voting to elect the next President of India will be held on July 18, during which 4,809 electors comprising MPs and MLAs will vote to decide on the successor to incumbent President Ram Nath Kovind, whose term ends on July 24.