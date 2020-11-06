After Nitish Kumar's 'last Election' Comment, JDU MP Harivansh Adds Critical Clarification

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday stunned his audience on the last day of electioneering with his remark that the assembly elections underway in the state were his last. However, Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Harivansh clarified Nitish's remarks and said that the Chief Minister will stay in politics. Speaking to news agency ANI, Harivansh said, "I'd like to clarify that Nitish Ji has said that this is his last election. He is and will stay in politics."

'This is my last election'

The NDA's Chief Ministerial candidate was addressing a rally at Dhamdaha in Purnea district. Campaigning for the last of the three-phase election ended on Thursday. "Today is the last day of the campaign. Polling will take place the day after tomorrow. This is my last election (ye mera antim chunav hai). All is well that ends well (ant bhala to sab bhala)," said Kumar.

"Nitish Kumar has realised that he has become tired...that he cannot handle Bihar. Today, he has understood the ground reality and decided to quit," RJD leader and the Chief Ministerial candidate of the opposition Grand Alliance Tejashwi Yadav told reporters.

Chirag Paswan, the LJP chief, who led his party out of the NDA in Bihar just before the election, contended Kumar's comments at his rally on the last day of canvassing would have demoralised JD(U) candidates even further. "I don't know who advised him to make this statement at his last rally. When the leader runs away from the battleground, the contestants will definitely be demoralised," Paswan said.

A fourth term victory in the polls will enable Kumar to surpass the record of Bihar's first Chief Minister Shrikrishna Singh, who was at the helm for little under 15 years. Kumar has been the Chief Minister since November 2005, barring the nine months when his confidant Jitan Ram Manjhi had occupied the office as a stop-gap arrangement after he stepped down in May 2014, owning moral responsibility for the JD(U)'s drubbing in the Lok Sabha polls.

Bihar will vote in the third phase on Saturday, covering 78 constituencies spread across 19 north Bihar districts. Voting was held peacefully in 94 seats in phase two with a record voter turnout at 53.51%.

(With agency inputs)