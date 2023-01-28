After Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti Joins Bharat Jodo In J&K, Says 'breath Of Fresh Air'

After National Conference' Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti of the Peoples Democratic Party joined the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi led Bharat Jodo Yatra that resumed from the Chersoo village in Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora on Saturday. Sharing a picture alongside Gandhi on Twitter, Mufti called the pan-India Yatra a 'breath of fresh air in Kashmir'.

"It is the first time since 2019 that Kashmiris have come out of their homes in such massive numbers. It was a great experience to walk with him," Mufti wrote on the microblogging site. In December, Mufti had accepted the invitation extended to her and many other opposition leaders to join the Yatra, saying it was her 'duty to stand with someone who has the courage to challenge fascist forces'.

Security lapse in Bharat Jodo

Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is in its final leg in Jammu and Kashmir, resumed on Friday morning from the National Highway-44, Banihal Railway station, in the UT’s Ramban district.

From Banihal, the yatra was supposed to enter the Kashmir valley through Qazigund and reach Anantnag district's Khanabal area. In Qazigund, however, the yatris halted for 20 minutes, citing security lapses, which triggered heavy criticism by party leaders against the centre and Jammu and Kashmir administration for failing to manage the crowd.

Though the Yatra covered its journey till Anantnag, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the arrangements completely collapsed, with police officers deployed nowhere to be seen. He said, "My security personnel were against me walking ahead. After listening to him, I had to postpone my journey. I hope that proper security arrangements will be made for the yatra tomorrow and the day after."

Thereafter, the Kashmir Police issued a statement, denying the allegations made by Gandhi and Congress. Giving details of the deployment, the Police said that only authorized persons as identified by organizers, besides the frisked crowd, were allowed towards the route of the yatra. Further, it accused the organizers of not intimating them about large gatherings from Banihal joining the Yatra, which thronged near the starting point.