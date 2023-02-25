After Owaisi, Congress Hits Out At BJP Govt For Renaming Maharashtra’s Aurangabad

After the central government approved the renaming of Maharashtra's Aurangabad as 'Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar' and Osmanabad as 'Dharashiv' on Friday, the Opposition leaders attacked the BJP-led Centre over the name change and accused the saffron party of discrimination.

Hitting out at the BJP government, Congress questioned the government and said that instead of focusing on the development of the people of the country, the saffron party’s attention is towards renaming the cities. “We have seen that when BJP always uses a shortcut that leads to polarisation. They never allow anyone to talk about governance.”

“The BJP is just trying to deviate everybody’s attention from the development issues. People will demand answers from them,” another Congress leader added.

Owaisi hits at contesting from Aurangabad

Fuming over the Central government’s decision to rename the two cities in Maharashtra, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi stated that he will hold a press conference on February 26 and remarked, “Aurangabad is, was and will always be our city. Now wait for our show of strength for our city.”

“We will contest the next Lok Sabha elections from Aurangabad and other seats. We will look into the possibility of an alliance with some other parties. It's a bit early to comment on with whom we will go in the next elections,” Owaisi added.

Centre renames Aurangabad & Osmanabad

In a major move, the Union government on Friday approved the renaming of Maharashtra's Aurangabad as 'Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar' and that of Osmanabad city as 'Dharashiv'.

Informing about the development, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis wrote, "Aurangabad as 'Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar', Osmanabad as 'Dharashiv.' The central government approves the decision of the state government! Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modiji and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, many thanks! The government under the leadership of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde ji has 'demonstrated'...!"

The development came after the Maharashtra government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde scrapped the previous resolution on renaming the cities and took a fresh decision.