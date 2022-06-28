After Owaisi, Mehbooba Mufti Defends Mohammed Zubair; Says 'arrested On Frivolous Charges'

After Owaisi, People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti defended 'Alt News' co-founder Mohammed Zubair claiming that he had been arrested on 'frivolous' charges. Taking to Twitter, Mufti remarked that it was 'ironic' that a day when India was attending the G7 summit on free speech, an 'effective fact checker' like Zubair had been arrested. 'Criminalising the truth was initiated right after the illegal abrogation of Article 370 in J&K & the same model is now being enforced all over India," she remarked.

Ironic that the day India joins G7 to protect free speech, an effective fact checker like @zoo_bear is arrested on frivolous charges. Criminalising the truth was initiated right after illegal abrogation of Article 370 in J&K & the same model is now being enforced all over India. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) June 28, 2022

Earlier, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had called Zubair's address 'highly condemnable' and had claimed that it was in violation of due process.

Arrest of @zoo_bear is highly condemnable. He’s been arrested with no notice & in some unknown FIR. Total violation of due process. @DelhiPolice does nothing about anti-Muslim genocidal slogans but acts swiftly against “crime” of reporting hate speech & countering misinformation — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) June 27, 2022

Speaking to Republic TV, J&K Congress Spokesman Sahil Sharma has also defended Zubair alleging 'vendetta' against those who 'expose the propaganda' of the BJP. "PM says that he welcomes criticism of his Government but voices of dissent are no more in this country. He makes tall claims on Emergency and gave a long speech on Freedom of Expression but in his own country, all is tossed and this is such example," he remarked.

Meanwhile, former J&K Deputy Speaker Kavinder Gupta has welcomed the arrest, accusing the Alt News co-founder of working at the behest of foreign powers. "They have an agenda and they are trying to implement it. His plot to deteriorate the situation will be foiled after his arrest," he told Republic TV.

Mohammed Zubair arrested by Delhi Police

'Alt News' co-founder Mohammed Zubair was arrested by Delhi Police on Monday after a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against him based on a contentious Twitter post, which another Twitter handle alleged 'hurt Hindu sentiments'.

"The said post of Mohd. Zubair containing picture and words against a particular religious community are highly provocative and done deliberately which are more than sufficient to incite hatred among people which can be detrimental for the maintenance of public tranquillity," the Delhi Police said in a statement. He's since been sent to one day of Police Custody.

Present case registered on basis of a post on Twitter by handle Hanuman Bhakt @ balajikijaiin where he showed his anger against another Twitter handle in name of Mohammed Zubair regarding the post “BEFORE 2014: Honeymoon Hotel. After 2014: Hanuman Hotel”:Delhi police sr officials — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2022

A picture (in tweet) shown where signboard of hotel ‘हनीमून होटल ’ changed to ‘हनुमान होटल ’. Hanuman Bhakt @ balajikijaiin tweeted, “Linking our God Haunman ji with honeymoon is a direct insult of Hindus because he is brahmchari. Kindly take action against this guy”:Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2022

The conduct of Mohammed Zubair was also allegedly questionable during the investigation which warranted his custodial interrogation to unravel conspiracy in this matter. "He was evasive on the questions and neither provided the necessary technical equipment for the purpose of the investigation nor cooperated in the investigation," officials said.

The Alt News co-founder has been booked under sections 153A (promotion of enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language) and 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).