After Panneerselvam, Palaniswami-led AIADMK Expels OPS' Sons, 16 Supporters Of Leader

Days after suspending O Panneerselvam (OPS) from the AIADMK, interim chief K Palaniswami (EPS) expelled two sons of OPS and 16 other leaders, which included former MLAs and MPs, citing anti-party activity.

The party’s MP from Theni constituency Raveendranath & Jayapradeep, both sons of OPS, and a former minister Vellamandi N Natarajan were expelled. In a party release, Palaniswami said the action against the 18 members was taken on the grounds of anti-party activity, breaking the principles and bringing disrepute to the organisation. Former MPs and MLAs were among the 18 members expelled from the party’s primary membership.

Following Madras HC order, AIADMK holds GC meeting; EPS wins party mandate

The Madras HC on July 11 refused to put on hold the General Council meeting of the AIADMK. The HC upheld the order of the SC allowing the GC meeting to be held ‘in accordance’ with the law. OPS had approached the court to stall the GC council meeting and he wanted the dual leadership structure to continue, whereas EPS wanted singular leadership.

Justice Krishnan Ramaswamy of the Madras HC said, “It is very unfortunate that a leader, in the capacity of the coordinator, has time and again rushed to this court, seeking interference, instead of approaching the general council and participating in the general council meeting and convince one and all the members by introducing his ideas and plans towards the welfare of the party members and development of the party so as to gain the confidence of the members to act in his favour,” Justice Krishnan Ramaswamy said.

Following the order, AIADMK in its GC meeting held on July 11, passed a resolution to expel OPS from the primary membership of the party, citing anti-party activity.

