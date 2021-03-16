After PC Chacko, NCP's Sharad Pawar May Dial Congress G23's Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma

In a massive development amid the rift within the Congress party and PC Chacko joining NCP, the latter party's supremo Sharad Pawar could dial former Rajya Sabha MP and Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, sources said to Republic. In addition, Pawar may also speak to Congress leader Anand Sharma, another leader from the G-23 dissidents. It should be noted that the Congress and the NCP are UPA allies in Maharashtra, while the NCP is part of the ruling LDF in Kerala. The Congress and the Left, meanwhile, are allies in Bengal.

As per sources, Pawar may hold discussions pertaining to the Kerala polls with both leaders. This comes after in another setback to the grand old party, former Congress leader PC Chacko who resigned last week is all set to join the Sharad Pawar-led NCP on Tuesday. As per speculations, Chacko may campaign for the ruling Left Democratic Front, which in alliance with the NCP in the southern state, thereby setting a base for NCP in Kerala.

'NCP is Chacko's motherboard': Tom Vadakkan

Meanwhile, speaking to Republic TV, BJP leader Tom Vadakkan (who joined from Congress not long ago) claimed that PC Chacko had been working to join the NCP in Kerala. "Chacko has always been trying to join the NCP. This is what he had been working on." said Tom Vadakkan. When asked about the alliance between Congress and NCP, Vadakkan opined that this is a result of political opportunism arisen from the crisis.

"This is all about opportunism. Opportunities come and go." said Tom Vadakkan

Dissent within Congress

In a letter addressed to Sonia Gandhi on August 23, 2020, 23 senior party leaders stated that the uncertainly over the party leadership and the internal rift within the party have weakened Congress. The letter had also reportedly mentioned many suggestions such as the need for a full-time leadership available at the national and state headquarters, conducting elections at all levels including the Congress Working Committee and state level, the formation of an Independent Election Authority, and institutional leadership mechanism to guide the party's revival. Even so, the CWC in January stated that the election to the post of party president will be held only after the conclusion of the Assembly polls in Assam, Puducherry, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal

The cracks further widened after dissenting leaders such as Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Raj Babbar, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kapil Sibal, and Manish Tewari addressed a joint rally in Jammu on February 27. The dissenting leaders raised concerns about the weakening of the Congress party. In another sign of assertion by these leaders, Sharma publicly admonished Congress for stitching an alliance with the Indian Secular Front for the WB polls.