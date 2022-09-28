After PFI Ban, JKNC Leader Cries Foul, Avers 'RSS Activities Should Also Be Looked At'

After the Union government banned the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliate organisations for 5 years in the exercise of the powers under the UAPA, several leaders of various organisations have come up to voice their opinions.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, National Conference Provincial Secretary Sheikh Bashir said, “PFI organisation was not known to many until today. It has recently come to light due to extensive multi-city raids across the country. Its ban was demanded for a very long time. Their activities were detrimental to the nation.”

“However, I don’t understand the concept of five years. Will the situation improve in the next five years? Nobody is entitled to hamper the security of the nation,” Sheikh Bashir said.

Talking about Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Sheikh Bashir said, “There should be no selectiveness. RSS was also banned once. RSS has been conducting activities in the name of religion. Why aren’t its activities looked at? People should not be mere spectators. They should see what RSS is advertising,”

“Nothing is hidden. If agencies are doing this on the basis of any evidence, it should be considered. They should knock on the doors of the court. It should be done legally. It should not be a victim of political vendetta,” Sheikh Bashir said.

After the PFI ban, the official website of the PFI was taken down on Wednesday, September 28. Notably, this comes after the central government's ban on PFI under the UAPA following the massive pan-India raids against the group where multiple people were arrested.

Besides the PFI, its affiliates- Rehab India Foundation, All India Imams Council, National Confederation of Human Rights Organization, National Women's Front, Junior Front, Campus Front of India, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala have been declared as "unlawful associations" under UAPA.

Karnataka CM Bommai lauds PFI ban

Meanwhile, lauding the PFI ban announcement by the central government, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, "It was a long-time demand by the people of this country, by all political parties, including the Opposition like CPI, CPM and Congress. PFI was involved in anti-national activities, and violence. They had their command outside the country."

Some of the imp office bearers went across border & had their own training. Time had come to ban this org. GoI took the right decision. This is a message for all anti-national groups. I urge people not to associate with such organisations: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on #PFIban pic.twitter.com/c2GMUiChnM — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2022

PFI banned by central govt

On September 22, the ED, NIA and state police conducted raids at 93 locations in 15 states - Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, West Bengal, Bihar and Manipur. These searches were conducted at the houses and offices of the top PFI leaders and members in connection with five cases registered by the NIA. During the raids, incriminating documents, cash, sharp-edged weapons and a large number of digital devices were seized.

Moreover, a total of 45 PFI members including 19 from Kerala, 11 from Tamil Nadu, 7 from Karnataka, 4 from Andhra Pradesh, 2 from Rajasthan, and one each from UP and Telangana were arrested. As per sources, the operation was codenamed 'Operation Lotus' and involved months of planning and coordination with the involvement of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. In the second phase of this operation on September 27, more than 247 people allegedly linked with PFI were detained or arrested in searches across seven states.

In a notification issued late Tuesday night, the Union Home Ministry said the government believes that the PFI and its affiliates have been involved in subversive activities, thereby disturbing public order and undermining the constitutional set up of the country, and encouraging and enforcing a terror-based regressive regime.