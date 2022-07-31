After PM Modi, MoS Krishan Gurjar Asks States To Clear Outstanding Dues To Power Companies

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Power and Heavy Industries Krishan Pal Gurjar has urged states to clear dues of power utilities. He said that the states cannot use power without paying for it.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Gurjar said, "States should clear dues of power utilities. You cannot use power without paying for it. Under PM Modi's guidance, the electricity has reached 18,000 villages, more than 2 crore houses have got electricity connections, and the power has reached everywhere."

The MoS further said that power has been in surplus since the Modi government came to power. He also stated that more reforms took place in the last eight years than in the last 40 years.

"Before 2014, the power sector was in deficit, in the last eight years it is in surplus. The reforms in the power sector during the Modi government are more than what happened in the last 40 years. Today, more than 4 lakh MW of electricity is produced. The power is in surplus," Krishan Pal Gurjar said.

He added, "We have also focussed on renewable energy. 1.70 MW lakh renewable energy is produced. The capacity has been doubled in the last eight years."

PM Modi urges states to clear power utilities' dues of Rs 2.5 lakh cr

PM Modi on Saturday asked states to clear pending dues of power utilities which stand at around Rs 2.5 lakh crore to bolster the energy sector which has to play a prominent role in accelerating the growth.

"It is not a matter of 'Rajniti' (politics) but pertains to 'Rashtra Niti' and nation building," he added.

He said that some states have pending dues of over Rs 1 lakh crore towards power utilities. "They have to give this money to power generation companies," he said, adding that many government departments and local bodies owe over Rs 60,000 crore rupees to power distribution companies.

He said that power firms are not able to get event money committed for subsidy on electricity in different states on time and in full. The arrear stands over Rs 75,000 crore.