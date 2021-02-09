After PM Modi's Farewell, Athawale Tells Outgoing Azad 'will Bring You Back If Cong Won't'

Union Minister and Republic Party of India (A) leader Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday while bidding farewell to Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad heaped praises on him. Athawale said that the former Jammu and Kashmir CM is a "big-hearted person" and he should return to the House again. Athawale also said that if Congress does not bring him back, then "we are ready to do it."

'We are ready to do it'

"Your behaviour is very nice and you are a big-hearted person. You should return to the House again. If Congress doesn't bring you back, then, we are ready to do it. There is no much difficulty in that. Once I was there and then I came here, so it's simple. This House needs you. A big congrats on behalf of the RPI," Ramdas Athawale said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also broke down and struggled to speak in Parliament during a farewell to Ghulam Nabi Azad. PM Modi got emotional while reminiscing an incident involving the Congress leader when they were both Chief Ministers.

#WATCH: PM Modi gets emotional while reminiscing an incident involving Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, during farewell to retiring members in Rajya Sabha. pic.twitter.com/vXqzqAVXFT — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2021

"Shri Ghulam Nabi Azad has distinguished himself in Parliament. He not only worries about his Party but also had a similar passion towards the smooth running of the House and towards India’s development," PM Modi said. "He has set very high standards as MP and Opposition leader. His work will inspire generations of MPs to come," he added.

PM Modi praises Ghulam Nabi Azad

PM Modi said, "Posts come, high office comes, power comes and how to handle these, one must learn from Ghulam Nabi Azad Ji. I would consider him a true friend."

READ | Second innings in Punjab politics? Navjot Singh Sidhu meets Sonia Gandhi; chatter grows

READ | Anti-India Twitter crackdown escalates; Twitter seeks formal dialogue with govt of India

I will never forget Shri Azad’s efforts and Shri Pranab Mukherjee’s efforts when people from Gujarat were stuck in Kashmir due to a terror attack. Ghulam Nabi Ji was constantly following up, he sounded as concerned as if those stuck were his own family members: PM Modi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 9, 2021

PM Modi on Monday had praised Ghulam Nabi Azad for praising the conduct of elections in Jammu and Kashmir and took a swipe at his party's leadership, saying he hoped it will take Azad's remarks in the right spirit and not do something to the contrary by mistaking them as "advice of G-23".

His reference was to the internal rift in the opposition Congress and the group of 23 leaders (G-23) who had written to party chief Sonia Gandhi demanding an organisational overhaul, including elections to party posts and a full-time and active president. Azad was among the letter writers who had triggered a storm in the Congress with their step and had drawn a sharp reaction from Gandhi loyalists. His Rajya Sabha tenure will end on February 15.

READ | Deep Sidhu, accused in January 26 violence case arrested: Delhi Police Special Cell

READ | Congress to take on BJP IT cell; Rahul Gandhi looking to recruit 5 lakh keyboard warriors