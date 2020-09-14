After PM's Appeal, Kapil Sibal Draws Distinction Between Backing Army & Centre's Policies

On Monday, senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal took a jibe at PM Modi's appeal to parliamentarians amid the faceoff with China at the Line of Actual Control. Addressing the media before the start of the Monsoon session of Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi exuded confidence in all MPs unanimously sending a message that the country is standing with the Indian Army. While acknowledging that all citizens saluted the Indian Army, Sibal alleged that they did not support the PM's policies and actions. The Congress party has been critical of the Centre's handling of the situation at the LAC, claiming that China has occupied parts of Indian territory.

PM says :



Hope Parliament will unitedly send message that the nation stands behind our soldiers



Response :



Every citizen of our country stands behind our soldiers . We salute them .



Behind the PM’s policies and actions ?



I doubt it — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) September 14, 2020

Earlier in the day, PM Modi remarked, "There is another responsibility attached to the Monsoon session. At this juncture, our brave jawans are safeguarding the borders with great enthusiasm. After some time, it will begin to snow. The confidence with which they are determined to protect the motherland, all the MPs unanimously will send a message that the country is standing with the Indian Army. I am fully confident that Parliaments will send this firm message."

LAC faceoff

20 Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place on June 15 when the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. In the standoff period, multiple rounds of Corps Commander-level meetings and WMCC talks have been held between India and China. However, the Chinese side provoked on multiple occasions at the end of August.

On September 10, the EAM held a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. As per the Ministry of External Affairs, they agreed on adhering to the consensus of their respective leaders on developing bilateral ties and not allowing differences to become disputes. Maintaining that the current situation in the border areas was not in the interest of either side, they stressed that troops of both nations should continue talks and quickly disengage.

