After Poor Show In Delhi Polls, BJP Leaders Form Teams To Analyse Causes Of Defeat

After facing an embarassing defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections, the central leadership of the BJP on Sunday, 23 February has allotted five general secretaries, vice-presidents and secretaries to meet leaders in each of the constituencies in the national capital.

As per the party sources, the allotted leaders will meet the candidates of each constituency in the national capital to try to understand the reason for BJP's defeat. Further, sources reported that the party has already begun its preparations with an aim to receive at least 51 % votes in the next Lok Sabha elections as well as the Delhi Assembly Elections.

Meanwhile, after a landslide victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is now planning to expand its presence in Uttar Pradesh. As per reports, the party is launching a major membership drive in the state of UP from February 23.

Victory for AAP

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) swept the Delhi Assembly elections with a whopping majority of 62 seats out of the 70-seat Assembly. The remaining eight seats were bagged by BJP, while the Congress secured none.

Read: Sanjay Singh claims 'Gundaraj' at its peak in UP, says AAP making ground in state

Delhi Assembly elections

The Delhi Assembly polls have witnessed an intense campaign by the three contending parties - Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with 672 candidates in the fray. Amid the controversy over the delay in the vote count, the Election Commission (EC) had declared the voter turnout to be 62.59 per cent in the national capital.

Read: 'Namaste Trump': Surat artists make unique 3D rangoli of PM Modi & US President

In the previous elections, the AAP had won an astounding 67 seats in the first big jolt to the BJP after Narendra Modi's sensational triumph in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. BJP had managed to win just three seats. Kiran Bedi, a former AAP leader among other achievements, was the BJP's CM candidate in the ill-fated election.

Read: Unprecedented security measures in place in Delhi for US President Donald Trump's visit

Read: BJP's Kapil Mishra declares 'won't allow second Shaheen Bagh' amid pro & anti-CAA protests

(With ANI Inputs)