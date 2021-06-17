After Posing Doubts, Sonia Gandhi Gets COVID Jabs; Cong Warns Against Creating 'non-issue'

Replying to the repeated questions of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, Congress on Thursday asserted that party supremo Sonia Gandhi has received two doses of the Covishield vaccine while Priyanka Gandhi Vardra has taken one shot and Rahul Gandhi will take his first shot soon. Giving the information about the vaccination of the Gandhi family, party chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewal directed the BJP-led central government to follow the 'raj dharma' of vaccinating all Indians instead of creating 'non-issues'.

"Instead of beating around the bush and creating non-issues, the Modi government should concentrate on vaccinating 80 lakh to one crore people daily in order to meet the target of 100 crore Indians by December 31, 2021. This is the only 'raj dharma' they need to follow after failing the people of India during the second wave of Covid," Surjewala said.

Underlining that the Health Minister, Harsh Vardhan 'should know that Congress president has taken both the vaccination doses of Covishield', he went on to give details about the core Gandhi family. "Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi has also taken the first vaccination dose", he said and went on to add that thereafter, her husband tested positive on March 28 and since she was exposed, she and her husband will take the necessary vaccination shot after the mandatory vaccination period has elapsed. Talking about Rahul Gandhi, he said, "He was scheduled to take the vaccination on April 16, 2021. As he had minor flu symptoms, he was tested first and the RT-PCR test came positive on April 18, 2021. Post recovery from Covid and as advised about the vaccine gap by doctors, he would be vaccinated."

He then accused the Health Minister and the Central government of diverting the attention of the public from its own mistakes in relation to the vaccination, by raising the issue of vaccination of the Gandhi family. He suggested them to follow 'Raj Dharma' of vaccinating all Indian instead of creating 'non-issues'.

BJP asks if Sonia and the Gandhi family have been vaccinated

The response of the Congress party comes after several leaders of the BJP raised questions if the party leaders had been vaccinated. Recently, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi while addressing the media, had claimed, "Sonia and Rahul Gandhi haven’t taken vaccines. They don’t have confidence in Indian vaccines."

It is pertinent to note that back in January when the government gave its nod to two indigenous vaccines- Serum Institute of India's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, many of the leaders of the opposition had questioned the government and had pointed out that it was a decision taken in haste and can put the lives of the citizens of the country in danger.

However, now they are going for inoculation with the same indigenous vaccines. Speaking about the same, Pralhad Joshi had said," When we started vaccination in January, Congress leaders raised questions on vaccine efficacy. Now, they’re taking the vaccine."

