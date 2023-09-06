After 'President Of Bharat', Opposition Escalates Name-change Debate With 'PM Of Bharat'

As the debate over the G20 dinner invites mentioning the President as 'President of Bharat' instead of the customary 'President of India' took a political turn on Tuesday, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh escalated his attack on the BJP-ruled central Government and shared a document that refers to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the 'Prime Minister of Bharat'. The document is about the Prime Minister's Indonesia visit for the 20th ASEAN-India Summit and the 18th East Asia Summit on September 7.

The document comes amid the ongoing controversy regarding the G20 dinner invites that address the host as 'President of Bharat' instead of the customary 'President of India'. The invites sparked a row with the Opposition claiming the Modi government was planning to change India to Bharat.

In efforts to take a swipe at the BJP-led central government for being scared of the newly formed anti-BJP alliance, I.N.D.I.A, Ramesh took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Look at how confused the Modi Government is! The Prime Minister of Bharat at the 20th ASEAN-India summit. All this drama just because the Opposition got together and called itself INDIA."

Notably, the debate around the name Bharat intensified after BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra shared the image of the document on his official X handling, capitioning the post as "The Prime Minister of Bharat."

It is important to note that earlier in August when Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the 15th BRICS Summit in South Africa, and also visited Greece thereafter, the government notification for his visit to both the countries also referred to him as "Prime Minister of Bharat".

India as Bharat?

With the Government notifications and G20 invites referring to the President and Prime Minister as "President of Bharat" and "Prime Minister of Bharat", respectively, speculations are being raised that the Centre is planning to change the name of the country to Bharat. However, no official statement has been received on the matter.

The Opposition is claiming that the government's decision came in the wake of the name of the Opposition alliance, I.N.D.I.A. The Congress party claimed that the ruling dispensation has chosen to change the name of the country as it is scared of the popularity of I.N.D.I.A.

Meanwhile, sources have informed that the Special Session of Parliament called by the Centre is likely to witness a resolution that will name India as Bharat. As of now, Article 1 of the Constitution of India states - India, that is Bharat, shall be a Union of States. The article is likely to be amended during the Special Session, scheduled to take place from September 18 to 22.