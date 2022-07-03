After Punjab, AAP Govt Likely To Bring Resolution Against Agnipath In Delhi Assembly

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi is likely to bring a resolution against the Centre's Agnipath military recruitment scheme in the upcoming Assembly session, PTI reported on Saturday.

On Thursday, the AAP government in Punjab passed a resolution against the controversial scheme which had triggered violent protests in several parts of the country.

While moving the resolution, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that more than 1 lakh soldiers serving in the army hail from Punjab. "The Agnipath scheme disappoints all soldiers. I will speak to the Home Minister regarding the issue. Punjab Vidhan Sabha requests the Union government to roll back the Agnipath Scheme," he added.

"Such a resolution and discussion is most likely in the Delhi Assembly too," sources told PTI.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party members have decided to send cheques and demand drafts of Rs 420 (chaar-sau bis) to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a symbolic protest against Agnipath. AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday stated that the amount will depict that PM Modi "cheated" the youth of the country through the scheme.

The Agnipath scheme seeks to recruit youths in the armed forces for a period of four years, among whom only 25% will be retained for 15 more years. The age bracket for recruitment under the Agnipath scheme is 17-and-a-half to 21 years. For this year alone, the Centre has extended the upper age limit to 23 years.

Arvind Kejriwal backs Agnipath protestors

AAP National Convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier supported the youths protesting against the scheme and urged the Centre to allow army aspirants to serve in the forces throughout their life and not just for four years.

The Assembly's two-day session will begin at 11 am on July 4, where Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot will table a bill proposing to hike the salary and allowances of MLAs. Durgesh Pathak, newly elected AAP MLA from Rajinder Nagar, will also be administered the oath of office during the session.

Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said a two-day session was not adequate and accused the Kejriwal government of running away from answering questions on public issues.

The BJP will corner the government on issues like waterlogging, poor public transport, education, health, pollution and liquor shops in residential areas, he said.

(With inputs from agency)