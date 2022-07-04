After Punjab Cabinet Expansion CM Mann Says 'will Fix Previous Govts' Damage In 75 Yrs'

After the expansion of Punjab Cabinet on July 4, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has declared that he wants to repair the damage that has been done to Punjab by the previous government.

Mann took a dig at all the previous governments in the last 75 years and accused them of doing damage to the state. While speaking to the reporters after the cabinet meeting, CM Mann said, "I will try my level best, till I breathe my last, to fix the damage done to Punjab by the previous governments in the last 75 years. The people of Punjab have elected us with a lot of hope and faith and I want to live up to their expectation."

Mann also added, "In the coming days we will plan to expose some scams, that will shock all of you. Me and my government will take account of every penny of the people of Punjab."

Speaking about the expansion in the Punjab cabinet that saw 5 MLAs take oath as Ministers on July 4, Mann said, "Portfolios will be assigned by tomorrow or day after but I have nothing but respect for my cabinet, I hope that they live up to the expectations and do their rightful duty."

Punjab Cabinet expands, 5 minister take oath

In a major development in Punjab, three months after coming into power, the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government announced a cabinet expansion. Five ministers namely Anmol Gagan Mann, Chetan Singh Jouramajra, Fauja Singh Sarari, Inderbir Singh Nijjar and Aman Arora were accorded oath by the state's governor, Banwarilal Purohit, in the presence of CM Bhagwant Mann.

The MLAs were later inducted in the Punjab cabinet after the oath-taking ceremony at Raj Bhavan on July 4. Notably, a woman from the Kharar constituency, Anmol Gagan Maan also took oath with the other four MLAs.

Barring two-time legislator Aman Arora from the Sunam constituency, all other oath-takers were elected to the state's assembly for the first time. After AAP formed the government following its resounding victory in the assembly polls, 10 MLAs, including eight first-timers, were inducted as ministers in March.

However, Health Minister Vijay Singla was sacked from the cabinet over graft charges. The state has a total of 18 berths in the cabinet including that of the Chief Minister.

